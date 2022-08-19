Small business with initial investment from R$ 6 THOUSAND: Is the return fast?

Many people know that when we receive a considerable amount of money, keeping it in the bank is not the best idea. This is because the value can end up being devalued, since the interest rates that yield on savings are low and do not follow the percentages of inflation.

For this reason, the best thing to do is to make some kind of investment. Among them, there is the possibility of buying franchises and selling the products of an already known company.

Affordable Deductibles

We know that putting money together and investing in something that can yield good results is something that can become very advantageous. It is possible to have as benefits the control with the amount that will be returned and also the financial gains that can be something.

In addition, investing in franchises offers security since the investment is made in a product that has already been tested and is well received by the public that already recognizes the brand and its quality.

These are the main qualities and advantages of opening a franchised store that can guarantee success with your new venture. However, to start in this branch it is important to observe well which skills you have, which branch you prefer and how much you want to spend.

After doing this and choosing the store you want, just contact the company to carry out the contract. Below are some of the available store options.

Available stores

As mentioned, when choosing a store option it is necessary to take many questions into account. This is because each segment and brand has different values. Also, some companies take a little longer to provide a return.

Mr. fit

This store is aimed at people who seek healthy meals and who are practicing physical activities. It is one of the most affordable options, starting with an investment of R$ 6 thousand. Your return is expected from 4 to 12 months.

Green Nation Network

Being a little more expensive but still integrating the field of natural foods and healthy habits, this company requests an initial investment of around R$ 11,900. In addition, your return can also take a little longer, reaching 16 months.

UltraEco

Those who want to get into a different area of ​​food and can invest a little more will be able to work with car dry cleaning using wax. For this, it is necessary to have R$ 15,500 available. The return is expected to arrive between 6 and 18 months.

In addition to these, there are still many other options available on the market, it remains to look carefully to see the one that best suits your interest in work and also with the available capital.

