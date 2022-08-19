Sonia Abrão detonates Ana Maria Braga and Maisa

Sonia Abram is not afraid of cancellation. In this week’s “De Lado com Fefito”, the presenter of RedeTV! he released the word on various personalities. She claims, for example, that Ana Maria Braga “lies a lot” and that she sees Maisa as a “unfriendly and arrogant person”. Watch above.

According to Sonia, there were several times when the owner of “Mais Você” denied news announced by her that later proved to be true.

At the time she got engaged to Madrulha, we broke the news and she said no, it was a lie. until she takes over [o noivado]”.

Despite the problems with Ana Maria, Sonia hopes that she will gain more and more space on TV Globo. “She’s great,” she tells her.

The issue with Maisa seems to be more of a saint who doesn’t hit, as the saying goes.

I’ve been teasing her since she was little. I thought she was a naughty child. She grew up and became obnoxious, arrogant.”

For the presenter of “A Tarde É Sua”, Maisa gives the feeling of being someone who “thinks she is better than everyone else”.

The chat with Fefito didn’t stop there. Sonia Abrão also recalled stories from the beginning of her career, the troubled relationship with Clodovil and said that Arthur Aguiar was boycotted by TV Globo. Watch at the top of the page.

Side by side with Fefito

Weekly, the Splash columnist welcomes artists and media personalities in interviews that range from more serious chats to questions that make guests blush with embarrassment, all amid lots of laughter. Sabrina Sato, Karol Conká and João Kléber are some of the names that have passed through here.