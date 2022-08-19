Tebet says that if elected, she will propose an end to reelection and give ‘absolute transparency’ to the budget | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The MDB candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, said this Thursday (18) that, if elected president, she will propose the end of reelection, which she called “the biggest problem in Brazil”. She also criticized the so-called “secret budget” and said that it will give “absolute transparency” to public accounts in an eventual government.

The emedebista gave the statements during a sabbath promoted by the São Paulo section of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-SP), in São Paulo.

Simone Tebet said that she was once in favor of re-election, but that now she is against the possibility, because the Chief Executive, upon assuming the role, already thinks about what he needs to do to stay in power for eight years.

In the senator’s assessment, this opens space for “negotiations” and “corruption scandals”. She cited schemes, such as the monthly allowance, the petrolão, and deviations from the so-called secret budget.

“End re-election and ethically govern. If I am elected president, with a pen like this, I give transparency in the secret budget, I issue a normative act requiring all ministers of state to give absolute transparency in public budget accounts. On the first day, he will say who is the parliamentarian who sent the appeal, where he sent the appeal, to see if there, at the end, this money arrived”, said Tebet.

The “secret budget” amendments, also known as the rapporteur’s amendments, are funds from the federal budget that parliamentarians can use to finance public works and projects in the states. However, unlike other types of amendments, they are considered less transparent and have more informal distribution criteria.

Tebet acknowledged that politicians from the MDB, the party to which she is affiliated, participated in the Petrobras embezzlement scheme, revealed by the Lava Jato operation. But she said she was not involved in the wrongdoing.

Still in relation to the fight against the diversion of public funds, the emedebista said that she will ensure the autonomy of the Federal Police, so that the corporation can investigate corruption schemes.

Also during the Saturday, Simone Tebet defended the implementation of a tax reform, which simplifies the collection of taxes in Brazil, already in the first six months of government. For her, changes in the tax system will enable an increase in job creation.

She also said that eradicating poverty will be an “absolute priority” for her government, should she be elected. She also stated that she will keep the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600, but with mechanisms to integrate the beneficiary into the job market.

She reaffirmed that, if elected, she will divide the ministries equally between men and women and that there will be black ministers in her administration.

At another point, he defended “absolute” press freedom and said that the issue of fake news needs to be faced “with courage”, especially by the Legislature.