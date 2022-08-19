Teles still charge a higher rate of ICMS from customers almost 2 months after tax reduction

Telecommunications operators such as Claro and TIM (TIMS3) are sending bills due in August to customers in São Paulo where they continue to pay 25% ICMS on mobile telephony (and pass this amount on to consumers), despite the fact that the state has already reduced the rate to 18% almost 2 months ago.

In practice, companies are paying more tax than they should and charging this extra cost to the consumer (if they had reduced the rate, the customer’s bill could be cheaper). O InfoMoney compiled examples of the two operators in São Paulo because the state reduced the tax on the same day that Complementary Law 194 of 2022 was enacted.

LC 194/22 started to consider goods and services on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport as essential and, as a result, the 26 states and the Federal District were prohibited from charging a rate above the minimum (which is 17% or 18%, depending on the Federation Unit).

The law took effect immediately after its publication, which in theory would benefit companies and customers. But the InfoMoney also revealed, on Tuesday (16), that some operators are already paying less ICMS due to the reduction in the rate, but are not passing on this difference to customers.

Claro is also involved in this situation — just like Vivo (VIVT3) and Copel/Ligga Telecom — but with bills sent to clients in Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina. The problem revealed this Thursday (18), of the ICMS overpaid, involves accounts in São Paulo.

In both situations, customers are being harmed, as in the case revealed on Tuesday, the ICMS reduction is not reaching those it should; as revealed today, consumers are paying more tax than necessary.

Sought after, Claro and TIM stated that they will pass on the ICMS reduction to customers, but did not explain how or when. Nor did they say whether they will return the extra tax being paid. Claro also did not say whether it will refund the difference of the tax that is already being paid less in Minas and Santa Catarina.

TIM said, in a note, that it began to pass on the ICMS reduction “in a process that will take place in phases”, starting with new users. “The changes will be made in the telephony component of the offers and represent a percentage of readjustment equal to or greater than the drop in the tax.”

The operator stated that on the 7th it had reduced the price of postpaid and control plans and that, since Monday (14th), prepaid service customers began to earn “up to 1GB more in internet packages, maintaining the commercialized recharge values”. “The changes will be extended to customers who are already in the base throughout the process of implementing the transfers”.

Claro said that “it maintains its commitment to pass on to its customers the benefit of the ICMS reduction”. “However, completing the necessary systemic adaptations will require a short transition period.”

no transition period

But the Secretary of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo told the InfoMoney that “there is no transition period for the adequacy of the systems”. “As provided in the SFP Newsletter of 06/27/2022, based on Complementary Law No. 194/2022 and on § 4 of article 24 of the Federal Constitution, such operations must be taxed at the rate of 18% as of 06/23/ 2022”.

The secretariat also said that there is no provision for companies that are still paying the old rate — and charging this higher amount from customers — to be able to deduct, in the following months, the tax that is being paid more. But the folder pointed out that the telecoms can later ask for reimbursement of the values.

“The law does not provide for any transition period and went into effect immediately”, says tax lawyer Mauricio Terciotti, from Terciotti, Andrade, Gomes e Donato Advogados. “If they [as teles] do not apply [a redução] immediately, consumers will be able to file a lawsuit asking for this double amount”.

Regarding the “necessary systemic adaptations” mentioned by Claro, the InfoMoney looked for Conexis (the telecoms union, which was called SindiTelebrasil and changed its name). But the entity informed that it would not comment on any difficulties that operators may be facing to adapt their systems to the reduction of ICMS.

Consumer defense

Sought by the report, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) stated that it “finds out the facts related to the topic and will then take the necessary actions at the appropriate time”. “Anatel reiterates that the agency’s communication channels are open to directly receive user demands on the subject”.

The Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) said that “telecommunications and internet access services are essential services for the exercise of citizenship”. “In an inflationary period such as the current one and when it comes to an essential service, Idec understands that eventual benefits must be passed on to consumers”.

O InfoMoney He also contacted the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, and Procon-SP, linked to the government of São Paulo, and asked whether they both knew about the problems and whether they had adopted or intended to adopt any measures against the operators.

He also asked whether telecoms can favor new customers, to the detriment of current ones, by offering the ICMS reduction to them first. He also asked which parts of the CDC (Consumer Defense Code) and/or other legislation that companies could be violating by adopting such practices, but received no response until the publication of this report.

What is possible to do?

The consumer has different ways to denounce the non-compliance with the ICMS reduction in telecommunications services. The first step is to look for the Procon of the state where you live.

Experts consulted recommend that the consumer has the accounts in hand, which will serve as evidence to open an administrative investigation against the companies. The next step, if the problem is not resolved administratively, is to go to court. Civil Courts concentrate this type of action.

To make a complaint to Anatel, the contacts are:

“We reiterate that the information obtained directly from the interaction with the users of the telecommunications companies is fundamental to help the regulatory body to plan its future actions”, said the agency. “For further details on how the channels work, procedures and also Anatel’s service solution indexes, we suggest consulting the link: https://www.gov.br/anatel/pt-br/consumidor/quer-reclamar/reclamacao “.

Positioning of companies

clear

“Claro maintains its commitment to pass on the benefit of ICMS reduction to its customers. However, completing the necessary systemic adaptations will require a short transition period. And these adaptations become even more complex as states adhere to the new rates at different times.”

TIM

“TIM will pass on to consumers the reduction in the tax on the circulation of goods and services (ICMS), in a process that will take place in phases, covering new and current users at different times. The changes will be made in the telephony component of the offers and represent an adjustment percentage equal to or greater than the tax drop.

As of August 7, anyone who hires a postpaid or control plan will already have the value reduced. The TIM Controle Smart, for example, will cost R$46.99 (the current price is R$49.99). The TIM Black 15GB will have its value readjusted from R$109.99 to R$99.99. In prepaid, the changes start on August 14, with up to 1GB more in internet packages, maintaining the commercialized recharge values.

The changes will be extended to customers who are already in the base throughout the process of implementation of the transfers, as well as the definition of the conditions of the other offers. TIM’s objective is to maintain its commitment to the transparent management of the business and to always offer the best customer experience. The company understands that price is an important asset and guarantees that its users will have the best offers on the market, with relevant benefits for browsing the largest mobile network in Brazil.”

