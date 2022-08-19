the number of infected in ES rises to 8

Photo: Getty Images





Espírito Santo recorded one more case of monkeypox. The confirmation was made through the bulletin of the Health Department of Espírito Santo (Sesa) this Thursday (18). With this, the State adds a total of eight positive cases of the disease.

In addition to the eight confirmed, Sesa investigates 67 patients with suspected “Monkeypox” and, so far, has ruled out 48 cases. Since the beginning of the crisis, Espírito Santo has already received 123 notifications of possible infected people.

How to prevent Monkeypox

In addition to isolation for both mild cases, done at home, and for more serious cases (hospital), some measures are necessary to avoid contamination by the virus that causes monkeypox. Check it out: