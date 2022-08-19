The oil company stock that could jump 212%, according to Itaú BBA – Money Times

O Itaú BBA resumed coverage of the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), PetroReconcavo (RECV3) and PetroRio (PRIOR3) with an “outperform” recommendation (expected performance above the market average, equivalent to a purchase).

The fair price given by the institution for 3R at the end of 2023 is R$105, which implies a potential appreciation of 212% in relation to the value of the last closing.

For PetroReconcavo and PetroRio, the stipulated fair prices are R$39 and R$45, respectively.

According to the BBA, the recommendation and fair prices reflect the growth estimates for each company, as well as the sustainable accretive scenario of oil prices expected for the coming years.

Potiguar value

3R is close to taking over the operations of Potiguar, Papa-Earth and hake. This should happen in early 2023.

The BBA states that efficient execution of the asset transition is crucial to unlocking production growth potential.

According to BBA, Potiguar’s mid-downstream assets add commercial and operational flexibility to upstream assets.

“Potiguar’s mid-downstream assets allow a verticalized operation in the pole, providing flexibility in allocation of Petroleum and better monetization of the production of gas“, comment analysts Monique Greco and Eric de Mello, in a report published this Wednesday (17).

In case of Clara ShrimpDespite challenging medium and long-term prospects, the refinery’s profitability is likely to benefit from high international crack spreads and short-term refining margins, they point out.

BBA anticipates a drop in cash generation for the asset, given the likely accommodation of international crack spreads to levels prior to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“We estimate an NPV (net present value) for the Clara Camarão refinery of US$ 144 million in this scenario, which would imply a upside of approximately R$ 4/RRRP3″, evaluate Greco e Mello.

turnaround

In the evaluation of the BBA, the pole Bahia Terra remains a significant source of inorganic growth and could represent a turning point for PetroReconcavo.

“We estimate an NPV for Bahia Terra between R$ 13.80-15.80/share, considering the secondary benefits for the monetization of oil from Remanso and Miranga”, say the analysts.

BBA draws attention to PetroReconcavo’s reserves, which, despite being smaller, have an above-average maturity level – and a longer maturity suggests more predictable production and lower execution risk.

Organic and inorganic growth

PetroRio’s thesis brings together organic and inorganic growth.

According to the BBA, the projects subsea tiebacks end up becoming a way to maximize the value of an existing infrastructure due to the reduction of costs, allowing an increase in the recovery factor and extending the life of the field.

Regarding the new fields, BBA believes that the Wahoo responds for R$ 7/share and the eastern yellowfin BRL 16/share.

There are still risks of upside with the stabilization of the production of ODP4, at 15 thousand barrels of oil per day. O West Albacore could add up to R$16/share, according to the institution’s estimates.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.