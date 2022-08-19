TSE indicates each candidate’s time in electoral propaganda; parties can still contest | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) presented, in a public hearing, this Thursday (18) the time allotted for radio and television advertising of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic for the first round of this year’s elections.

The calculation did not consider the candidacy of Pablo Marçal (Pros), presented at the end of July and revoked by the party last week. Even with the change, TSE data confirm the g1’s projection that Lula and Bolsonaro will have almost half of the free election time.

Parties can contest the submitted draft, including each candidate’s time and number of insertions, until the end of this Thursday. The TSE will judge the issue definitively next Tuesday (23).

Check the time of each candidate, in alphabetical order:

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 52 seconds per block;

Felipe d’Avila (New): 22 seconds per block;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL, PP and Republicans): 2 minutes and 38 seconds per block;

Lula (PT/PC from B/PV, PSOL/Rede, PSB, Pros, Solidarity, Avante and Agir): 3 minutes and 39 seconds per block;

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 25 seconds per block;

Simone Tebet (MDB, PSDB/Cidadania and Podemos): 2 minutes and 20 seconds per block;

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 2 minutes and 10 seconds per block.

Four presidential candidates will not be entitled to free electoral time because they represent parties that have not met minimum requirements (see details below): Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera (PSTU).

The distribution of the TSE generated a “leftover” of four seconds. This extra time will always be added to the last party in the exhibition order – which will serve a “carousel” to avoid favoring any candidate.

Electoral advertising: rules for candidates and voters

Party propaganda vs electoral propaganda

The free election time will be shown from August 26 to September 29 in the first round. The material from the presidential candidates will be shown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in two daily blocks of 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

On television, the first block will be broadcast at 1 pm and the second at 8:30 pm. On the radio, there will be a block at 7 am and another at 12 pm.

The division of time takes into account the size of the benches elected by the acronyms in the Chamber of Deputies in 2018. In cases where there is a coalition — a union of two or more parties that can be dissolved at the end of the elections — the sizes of the six largest parties or federations that make up the alliance are added together.

Candidates out of hours

Candidates from parties that have not overcome the so-called barrier clause — a device that establishes criteria for acronyms to be able to access party funds and free electoral propaganda — will not have access to radio and TV time.

They are: Constituent Eymael (Christian Democracy); Léo Péricles (Popular Unit); Sofia Manzano (PCB); and Vera (PSTU).

In 2018, the minimum performance provided for in the barrier clause was: having had at least 1.5% (one and a half percent) of the valid votes, distributed in at least one third of the Federation units, with a minimum of 1% (one percent) of the valid votes in each of them; or have elected at least nine federal deputies distributed in at least one third of the states

The TSE also raffled off the order for broadcasting the first day of propaganda for the president, on August 26th.

The order will change each day – the first one displayed on one day will drop to the last slot the next day, and will go up in order until it reaches the top again.

On August 26th, the first exhibition will take place in the following order:

1st: Roberto Jefferson;

2nd: Soraya Thronicke;

3rd: Felipe d’Avila;

4th: Squid;

5th: Simone Tebet;

6th: Jair Bolsonaro;

7th: Ciro Gomes.

Inserts at other times

In addition to the two free electoral propaganda blocks, the TSE also distributed the 30-second daily inserts to which presidential candidates will be entitled.

Inserts must be broadcast throughout the program by all radio and TV stations in the country. In total, it will be 14 minutes per day for candidates until September 29.

Check the distribution in alphabetical order:

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 68 insertions;

Felipe d’Avila (New): 30 insertions;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL, PP and Republicans): 207 insertions;

Lula (PT/PC do B/PV, PSOL/Rede, PSB, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir): 287 insertions;

Roberto Jefferson (PRTB): 33 insertions;

Simone Tebet (MDB, PSDB/Citizenship and Podemos): 185 insertions;

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 170 insertions.

The Superior Electoral Court defines the distribution of time only for the electoral propaganda of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The division for state disputes is in charge of the Regional Electoral Courts.

Candidates for the Chamber of Deputies will also use the space on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – following the division defined in each state.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the electoral schedule will show candidates for governor, senator, state deputy or district deputy.