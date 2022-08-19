US retail sales flat in July

Yadunandan Singh 51 seconds ago Business Comments Off on US retail sales flat in July 0 Views

REUTERS/ Mark Makela

REUTERS/ Mark Makela

This measure corresponds more closely to the consumption component of the Gross Domestic Product

sales in US retail remained unchanged in July as falling gas prices weighed on gas station revenues, but consumer spending appears to have held up, which could further alleviate fears that the economy was already in recession.

According to data from the Commerce Department today (17), stability in retail last month followed a 0.8% increase in June, down from 1.0% previously reported.

Follow Forbes Money content first hand on Telegram

Economists polled by Reuters were projecting sales would increase by 0.1%, with estimates ranging from a 0.3% decline to a 0.9% increase. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation.

The monthly consumer price index was unchanged in July after gasoline retreated from record highs, lowering the annual rate of inflation to 8.5% from 9.1% in June.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales rose 0.8% last month, after rising 0.7% in June.

This measure corresponds more closely to the consumption component of the Gross Domestic Product.

Consumer spending grew at the slowest pace in two years in the second quarter. The modest increase was offset by weakness in business and government spending, as well as residential investment, resulting in a contraction in GDP for the second consecutive quarter.

But with the job market maintaining a rapid pace of job growth in July and industrial production hitting a record high, the economy is likely not in a recession.

Even so, aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to dampen demand and contain inflation leave the economy vulnerable to a downturn.

Apply for selection for the Under 30 2022 list

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Itaúsa (ITSA4) targets 40% of dividend income by 2025

Business In a conference call after the release of the 2Q22 results, the CEO of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved