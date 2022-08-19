Vaga offers BRL 5,000 per month for you to sleep

The multinational Emma Colchões has applications open for the position of “sleep specialist” in Brazil, with a salary of R$5,000 and a three-month contract. Brazilians over 18 years of age can apply. Applications are open until Sunday (21).

Caio Abibe, head of the company in Brazil, says that “having a sleep specialist will help us better understand the local consumer and think of even more personalized solutions”.

What profile are you looking for? The company wants someone who loves to sleep and is active on social media, to report there how was the experience of sleeping on at least one of the brand’s mattresses.

How to apply? Anyone who wants to apply needs to fill out a form and submit a video lasting from one minute to one minute and 30 seconds, recorded in an upright position. In the images, it must answer the question: “Why should I be chosen to be a sleep specialist by Emma?”.

What are the tasks of whoever is hired? O chosen undertakes to participate in training, sleep at least eight hours a day, test all products sent during the requested period and post their experiences and opinions about them on their social networks at least once a week throughout the contract.

What about salary and benefits? In addition to the salary of R$ 5,000, the contractor will receive products from the brand, such as a box bed, mattress, pillow, mattress protector and bed linen.

What does the company do? Created in 2013 in Germany, the company defines itself as a “sleeptech”, an area focused on technology and sleep. It is in more than 30 countries, with 3,500 physical stores and more than 850 employees, according to the company itself. In 2021, the multinational’s revenue reached US$ 733 million (approximately R$ 3.8 billion).