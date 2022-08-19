Vanessa Mesquita, BBB 14 champion, celebrates the result of intimate surgery and reveals if she would participate in another reality show | everything else

Vanessa Mesquita was the great champion of BBB 2014 and, since then, a lot has changed in São Paulo’s life. Playing the roles of model, activist and veterinarian, she, who has already ventured into other aesthetic procedures, announced that she made a nymphoplasty in the intimate region. In conversation with Gshow in early August, the plastic surgeon Carlos Gaspar explained the procedure.

“From an aesthetic point of view, today, Nymphoplasty is understood as the procedure that can change the aesthetic part of a woman’s intimate region. […] The biggest complaint of patients is related to excess skin”, he explained.

Vanessa tells, with satisfaction, of the sensation she felt when she came out of the postoperative period and saw the result.

I really liked! It was super important for me to have this surgery. In addition to the issue of aesthetics, it was functional. Some clothes bothered me.” — Vanessa Mesquita, ‘BBB 14’ champion

1 of 3 Vanessa Mesquita celebrates the result of intimate surgery — Photo: Cauê Garcia/CG Comunicação (Disclosure) Vanessa Mesquita celebrates the result of intimate surgery — Photo: Cauê Garcia/CG Comunicação (Disclosure)

The ex-sister also says that her curiosity about the surgery makes her followers ask and become interested in Nymphoplasty.

“I always advise women who look for me on social media to do with trusted professionals, talk to people who have already had this surgery”, she reports, that she chose Katia Salomão Kaowicz to operate the change.

2 of 3 Vanessa Mesquita was champion of the ‘BBB 14’ — Photo: Cauê Garcia/CG Comunicação (Disclosure) Vanessa Mesquita was champion of the ‘BBB 14’ — Photo: Cauê Garcia/CG Comunicação (Disclosure)

Almost a decade after participating in the BBB, Vanessa tells what lessons she learned from her time on the program.

It’s been ten years since I participated in ‘Big Brother’. There were countless lessons learned, but certainly one of them is to live intensely, to enjoy everything there is to enjoy because everything passes, very quickly.” — Vanessa Mesquita, ‘BBB 14’ champion

Big Brother Brazil 14: Vanessa wins

The question that doesn’t want to be silent: would the influencer be willing to participate in a new confinement?

“I don’t know if I would participate in another reality show, I would have to think a lot, put it on a scale because of my professional out here. I’m super focused as a vet, so I’d really have to think“, she says sincerely.

3 of 3 Vanessa Mesquita, champion of the ‘BBB 14’, is a veterinarian — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Vanessa Mesquita, champion of the ‘BBB 14’, is a veterinarian — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram