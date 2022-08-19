Vtor Pereira talks about meeting with Corinthians organizer and dedicates victory to Fiel

Last Wednesday night, Corinthians sealed its spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, after beating Atlético-GO 4-1. After qualifying, Vítor Pereira spoke about a conversation he had with Gaviões da Fiel at Monday and dedicated the victory to Fiel.

“When a crowd like ours surrenders with passion and helps us from the first to the last minute, I have to be open to talk when asked. The issue of our conversation was a little bit based on the lineups I’ve had the last few times. I have no problem with that. I am honest and direct in what I feel”, began the coach, during the press conference.

Corinthians came from a bad phase in the season after elimination in Libertadores and a drop in performance in the Brasileirão, which generated demands from the fans. The coach said he understood the fans’ demands and dedicated the classification to Fiel.

“It’s a world-class club, it’s natural, a lot of passion. I believe that the fans are aware that we played a great game against Palmeiras, but, in the end, what they evaluated was the result, which was negative. first to the last minute, it is natural that later they cover it with the negative result, that there is protest, frustration, sadness. I couldn’t sleep, for example, I’m sure many of them don’t either”, he said.

“But it’s football, but he also has the possibility, still here, to spend three or four days and be able to give joy. They responded with passion, supported us from the first to the last minute and this victory goes to them because they deserve it.”finished.

The conversation cited by the coach took place last Monday night. In addition to the coach, the Corinthians board also heard members of Gaviões da Fiel, Timão’s biggest organized crowd.

Now, Vítor Pereira already has to think about the next appointment of Timão that happens on Sunday. Corinthians travels to face Fortaleza for the Brazilian Championship. In the competition, the alvinegra team occupies the third place, with 39 points conquered.

See more at: Vtor Pereira, Copa do Brasil, Organized Supporters, Corinthians Board and Corinthians Supporters.