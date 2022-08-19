War has reached an impasse – but it is ‘strategic’, says Zelensky aide

Oleksy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine had reached a “strategic impasse”.

“Russian forces have made only minimal advances. And in some cases, we’ve advanced since last month,” Arestovych said in a video.

“What we are seeing is a ‘strategic impasse’”, he added.

Ukrainian forces said on Thursday they had repelled a Russian attack in the southern Kherson region. Ukraine’s army published a video showing an attack on a Russian base in the city, and claimed that between 10 and 15 Russian soldiers were killed.

“The Russian Federation’s risks in this war have been increased,” added Arestovych.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces are also moving aircraft further into Crimea and away from the reach of Ukrainian forces following the recent attacks in Crimea.

“The Rashists [russos] are urgently moving their planes and helicopters into the peninsula and to airfields in the Russian Federation after the recent attacks in Crimea,” the ministry said at a briefing on Wednesday evening.

“Occupants are carrying out measures to partially transfer aviation equipment from advanced airfields in Crimea to reserve airfields and airfields permanently based on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the force added.

The UK Ministry of Defense provided an updated intelligence report on the location and movement of Russian troops in Ukraine:

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defense Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 18 August 2022 Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/E2PWzbDV9Y 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wmDpKm5g3N — Ministry of Defense 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 18, 2022

However, in a statement, Zelensky’s aide surprised by calling for less brutality against ordinary Russian citizens. Arestovych urged Ukrainians to stop “canceling” the Russians and asked them to encourage the Russians to “switch to our side”.

He further criticized citizens for letting their emotions get the best of them and “activating the cancellation to the fullest”.