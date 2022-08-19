WHO does not recommend 4th dose of Covid vaccines for general population

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated, this Thursday (18/8), the recommendations on the use of vaccines against Covid-19. According to experts from the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), there is no need to give the fourth dose – the second booster – in the general population, free of risk factors.

The indication of reinforcement is restricted to groups at high risk of developing the severe form of the disease and dying after coronavirus infection, including the elderly, people with comorbidities, immunosuppressed, pregnant women and health professionals.

WHO experts have been constantly reviewing studies on vaccines and the immune response of different population groups to immunizers. The president of SAGE, Alejandro Cravioto, said during a press conference that ensuring that everyone receives the primary immunization (with the first two doses) remains the priority.

***Third-dose-against-covid The Ministry of Health announced the reduction of the time interval for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster can now be taken four months after the second doseRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-covid The decision, implemented by the health secretariats of states and municipalities, covers all people over 18, regardless of age group or profession.Aline Massuca / Metropoles Advertising from the Metrópoles partner ***Third-dose-against-covid Some states, however, have further reduced the interval from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to another, as is the case of São Paulo. Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-covid-2 Those who took the Janssen vaccine, initially as a single dose, should take the second dose two months apart. Five months later, the individual can take the boosterRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***third-dose-against-covid-9 Women who have taken Janssen and are currently pregnant or have recently given birth should use the Pfizer immunizer as a booster doseGustavo Alcantara / Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-covid-4 The decision to expand the offer of the booster dose was taken based on studies by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in partnership with the University of OxfordIgo Estrela / Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-covid-1 Research has informed the need for a booster dose after the first vaccinations against Covid-19, including for those who took JanssenRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***omicron-and-third-dose-against-covid-2 Due to the Ômicron variant, health agencies in several countries warn about the importance of applying booster doses to contain the spread of the virus and the emergence of new strains.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Third-dose-against-covid-3 Now, the Ministry of Health plans to complete, by May 2022, the application of the booster dose to the target audience across the country.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis 0

WHO Senior Health Adviser and SAGE Secretary Joachim Hombach explained that there is a very low risk of the general population developing severe illness after the first booster.

In addition, with the high circulation of the virus, most people have developed hybrid immunity, the combination of protection provided by vaccines and coronavirus infections, which provides a reinforced defense, according to Hombach.

“From this perspective, we see that the general population has a good immunity against Covid-19,” he said. “Obviously we have to monitor”, he pondered.

