Wilker Leão: find out who the youtuber is who got into trouble with Bolsonaro | Policy

Wilker Leão, an influencer who got into trouble with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Thursday morning (18), presents himself on his social media as an Army corporal, a militarism enthusiast and a lawyer.

A resident of the Federal District, he often approaches politicians and Bolsonaro supporters on his way out of Palácio da Alvorada. Afterwards, he posts videos recorded on these occasions on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

In a note sent to g1the Army Communications Center reported that “the citizen in question provided the Military Service, having been licensed in February 2022, no longer belonging to the ranks” of the corporation.

Leão is critical of the president, with whom he discussed this Thursday morning (18). In the confusion, he even fell to the ground (it is not possible to see if he was pushed or by whom) before being pulled by the shirt collar by Bolsonaro. Annoyed, he started cursing the president as a “vagabundo”, “a bastard”, “coward” and “chutchuca do Centrão”.

At least since April this year, Leão has been going to Palácio da Alvorada to ask questions to supporters of the president about the government and politics in general. In one of the videos, he asks a Bolsonarista militant: “What do you think of that corruption scandal at Codevasf?”.

In May, Wilker Leão published photos with his OAB card in front of the institution’s headquarters in the Federal District. He graduated from the Unieuro University Center. “Definitely formed! 🎓⚖ #favelavenceu #direitonaveia”, he wrote in the caption of the photos he posted in February 2020.

Video in demonstration and followers on the networks

He has also attended acts of indigenous people and questioned protesters about why they are against mining and capitalism.

In several videos, the youtuber interrogates right and left groups about different subjects, and in both cases he hears requests to stop bothering.

Until the last update of this report, Wilker Leão had just over 8 thousand followers on Instagram and less than 15 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel. On TikTok, Wilker Leão had, until then, 126 thousand followers and more than 1 million likes in all of his videos.

Another disagreement with Bolsonaro

In April of this year, the youtuber had already been with President Bolsonaro and discussed with him in front of the Palácio da Alvorada. On the occasion, he introduced himself as a corporal in the reserve and an enthusiast of militarism.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Leão claims, in front of Bolsonaro, that he read a report that said that the president would have said that the work of Army corporals and soldiers is limited to cleaning. The youtuber questions Bolsonaro about why there have already been no changes in relation to this, which irritates the president.

“Stop, stop, stop… Why are you angry?”, challenged Bolsonaro. “Why did you stay 8 years [no Exército] And now you’re complaining?”, he continues.

“I am defending corporals and soldiers who, for example, carry out the armed security of the lord, but from the door out they do not have a gun,” replied Leão, who described the case as “one of the most courageous actions” of his life. . He was eventually removed from the scene by a security guard from the Presidency.

After the episode on Thursday morning (20), Bolsonaro talked for about 5 minutes with Leão. Among other topics, the two discussed changes in the law on plea bargaining, secret budget, tax reform, possession of weapons and alliance with Centrão parties.

“I need to get things passed in Parliament, right? If it’s to approve alone, I’m a dictator. Close everything, close the Supreme, close Congress, close everything and I’ll solve things myself. I have to have the support of Parliament. The centrist parties are almost 300 of the 513 parliamentarians. How am I going to pass a simple bill dispensing 300 votes?” Bolsonaro said.