Yuri Alberto celebrates goals and places in the next phase

Striker Yuri Alberto, the highlight of Corinthians’ 4-1 victory over Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, analyzed the good performance he had last night at Neo Química Arena.

In an interview with the Globo Esporte program, the alvinegro striker celebrated the three goals scored that helped forward the classification to the next stage of the tournament.

“There were eight games without scoring, it causes anxiety, even more so for people who are used to scoring each one, two games. I want to thank my family and the team, which has shown confidence during training. for come out these goals. We left with the classification and I made one more hat-trick”, joked the striker, who had already scored 3 other hat-tricks last season.

The striker took advantage of the day off to go to São José dos Campos, his hometown, and enjoy it with his family. Yuri Alberto’s daughter even ‘participated’ in the interview and stole the show.

While the striker was talking to the members of the attraction, Isis gave a show of sympathy on her father’s lap, drawing laughter from the three as she interrupted her father’s analysis of the game.

“The people was not creating many chances [nas partidas anteriores]. This game was very different from the first one. at the last minute we were scoring up there, pressing on the attack field. helped us to be next of the goal. Thank God, when I had the first chances, I managed to score”, analyzed the striker.

“We had a very turbulent week due to the elimination of Libertadores, at the weekend we lost the game Brazilian. we knew that would be a very important game for we came out with the classification, I’m very happy and satisfied. It was a special game, it will be kept for always in memory.”

The striker also had fun when commenting on the prophecy made by the alvinegro president. After the match, Yuri Alberto showed a note that had the name of a song that the president of Corinthians had indicated.

“It’s a taste [musical] different, right? On Tuesday, training ended, I was entering the CT for dinner, he said: ‘I’m going to choose a song because you’re going to score three goals’. Yesterday, going to the warm-up, I met him there in the tunnel and asked: ‘Hey, president, have you chosen the song?’. I went, warmed up, went back to the locker room. Then he came back with a little piece of paper with the name of the song. I read it quickly and kept it in my shin. When I scored the three goals, at the end of the interview, I remembered, took the paper and asked for the song I promised him.”