10 indie games that can surprise you

Despite the indie scene being far from the budget capacity of AAA, many games in the category offer unforgettable experiences. They stand out for exploring numerous genres and inserting maximum creativity. And now, with the addition of these titles to the PS Plus catalog, it is possible to know even more about this area.

With that in mind, we’ve selected ten indie games that may surprise you, both for their visuals, story development and unique gameplay mechanics. Check out nine titles in the category listed below for subscribers to the PS Plus Extra games catalog:

Indie games available on PS Plus Extra

1. Battle Chasers: Nightwar

RPG distributed by THQ Nordic, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a turn-based action inspired by classic minimalist games, but with renewed graphics and many improvements. The title has an exciting soundtrack, story built from dungeons and lots of customization options, including weapons, equipment and skill tree.

2. Last Stop

Last Stop is a single-player adventure with a strong narrative focus, where the story of three main characters relate to each other through the actions of the players. The game combines elements of reality with fantasy and brings many alternatives to the campaign, with each action determining the future not only of the protagonists, but of all the people around them.

3. Deliver Us to the Moon

Surprising and full of great moments, Deliver Us to the Moon is a space exploration game that goes far beyond the concept of the genre and reveals a story about the extinction of resources by humanity. The title has many game mechanics and mixes elements of sci-fi, action, suspense and puzzle – all in a deep and claustrophobic work.

4. Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner could be a generic futuristic Shadow Warrior, but it excels in almost every aspect of originality. The fast-paced action game and cyberpunk universe of PS Plus Extra draws attention for its high challenge, precision and innovative visuals, requiring players to learn to progress. In addition, it has a thought-provoking story about tyranny and revenge.

5. Chris Tales

A classic turn-based JRPG, Cris Tales is a fantasy adventure set in a unique world full of color and detail. Its battle system stands out for being dynamic and team-based, where a group of heroes come together to fight a future catastrophe and the destruction of the kingdoms of Crystallis.

6. Kingdom: Two Crowns

Kingdom and resource management game, Kingdom: Two Crowns is an exploration and adventure title with unique pixel art and soundtrack. Challenging, the game has gradual difficulty and has multiplayer resources, favoring alliances between players and immediate actions against attacks, invasions and other types of crises.

7. Blasphemous

Blasphemous is a soulslike metroidvania that garnered attention on its release, especially for aggressively exploring religious themes. Your lore is completed from events, collectibles, and map progression. In addition, the RPG has an interesting build and evolution system and is full of rewarding secrets hidden by the scenarios.

8. Ashen

Third-person soulslike distributed by Annapurna, Ashen is one of the best known on the PS Plus Extra list. Supporting up to two co-op friends, the game features a challenging and hostile open world. During the campaign, players must control stamina and HP, using strategic fighting systems to eliminate enemies and clear lonely lands.

9. Graveyard Keeper

Simulator of management of medieval cemeteries, Graveyard Keeper is a curious management game where each step reveals countless activities to be carried out. With hints of acid humor, fun visuals, main and side quests in dungeons and countless progression alternatives, the game is a full plate especially for Stardew Valley fans.

10. Kona

The first in a four-game sequel, Kona is an interactive first-person thriller based on folktales. The game focuses on exploration and survival and has an uncomfortable atmosphere. In the plot, detective Carl Faubert, hired to investigate cases of vandalism in Canada, finds himself trapped in the snow after an accident and ends up falling into the “eye of the hurricane”, becoming the hunt for a mysterious being.

What do you think of the games on this list? Have you tried any of them on your PS Plus account? Leave your answer and indie game recommendation in the comments field!