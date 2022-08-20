4 subtle signs your body shows when your cholesterol is high

Eating habits and lifestyle are directly linked to health. So, if you have an inappropriate lifestyle, it is possible that your body will develop some health problems. An example is the buildup of cholesterol that contributes to the formation of fatty deposits in blood vessels – such deposits can break out of the blue and form a clot which in turn causes a stroke or heart attack. Therefore, it is very important to be aware of the cholesterol levels in your body.

Read more: Clean arteries and blood vessels naturally and avoid cholesterol

The body always gives warning signs when something is not right. Therefore, it is very important to be aware of these signs and thus treat them as quickly as possible. Therefore, we separate some signs that the body gives when the individual has high cholesterol. Check out the full text and learn more.

Signs of high cholesterol levels

Here are the main signs that the body gives us to indicate high cholesterol levels:

The accumulation of cholesterol, as mentioned earlier, contributes to the formation of fat deposits. These deposits can end up blocking the arteries, thus limiting blood flow to various parts of the body, including the nails. The nails of people with high cholesterol usually have dark lines under them that run in the direction of nail growth.

Numbness in legs and feet

As the accumulation of fat deposits ends up interrupting the blood flow, sometimes the blood cannot reach the arms and feet. This interruption of flow can lead to pain and/or numbness in places lacking oxygen-rich blood. In addition, cold legs and feet, wounds that do not heal and cramps are also very common characteristics of those who have high cholesterol.

Sweating is a very common symptom of people with high cholesterol, despite being much ignored. If you don’t have a fever or the flu, you need to be aware of the cause of this sweat.

peripheral arterial disease

Peripheral vascular disease is a sign of fatty deposits that build up on artery walls. This condition can cause discomfort in the hands and feet and affect day-to-day activities. That’s why it’s very important to be careful.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.