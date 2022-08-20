4th edition of Unimed Run takes place this Sunday

Unimed Araçatuba (SP) is holding this Sunday (21), the 4th edition of the Unimed Run street race, an event that has already entered the city’s official calendar. In this edition, there will be the participation of 400 registered athletes, divided into Run, Walk and Kids Run.

The start of the race and walk will be at 7 am, in front of Colégio Seb Thathi, Avenida Joaquim Pompeu de Toledo. Athletes will travel a 6-kilometer route through some of the city’s main avenues such as Waldir Felizola de Moraes, Pompeu de Toledo and Café Filho. The Kids race will start at 8:30 am.

The president of Unimed Araçatuba, Fabrício Teno C. Braga, recalls that the race began in 2017, with the aim of giving a gift to the entire population.

“Today, when we see the registrations closed with maximum capacity and the willingness of people to participate in the event, we are sure that we made the right choice”,

comment.

According to the organizers, the resumption of events like this after the most critical period of the pandemic renews the hope of safely returning to activities with a focus on health and well-being.



Service





Place:

Seb Thathi College – Joaquim Pompeu de Toledo Avenue, 75.



Time:



Run and Walk Start:

7 am



Kids Race:

8:30 am





Kit pick-up:



08/20: From 9 am to 5 pm for participants from Araçatuba

08/21: 5:30 am to 6:30 am for participants who do not live in Araçatuba.

Location: Seb Thathi High School