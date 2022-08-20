6 kitchen items that have a smart version (or almost) and you didn’t know | Which one to buy?

Smart devices can make kitchen tasks easier as well as keeping the home connected. Although we usually think of smart electronics better known as television and speakers, other appliances such as coffee makers, refrigerators and even microwaves also have smart versions that promise to improve the use of these equipment.

In addition, the smart stove is a good option to replace the cooktop and the smart bin can be interesting because it is triggered by a sensor and automatically collects the garbage. Here are six kitchen items that have a smart version (or almost) and you didn’t know.

Smart electronics can facilitate the routine in the kitchen — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

1. Programmable Coffee Maker

Despite not having an internet connection, programmable coffeemakers are fundamental options to help with the day-to-day rush. These accessories are ideal and offer quick coffee preparation at predetermined times. Black Decker’s CM300G, for example, can be a good option for those looking to invest in this product. The accessory has an intuitive panel that, in addition to arranging the time to pass the coffee in up to 24 hours, can also change the intensity when straining at three speeds to provide a more intense or lighter coffee.

The electronic, from the Gourmand Gris line, comes with a resistant stainless steel jug with a capacity for up to 30 coffees, a hot plate to keep the drink hot for up to 40 minutes with an automatic function that helps to save energy, a display with levels for liquid and a lid with lock on reservoir and filter. The product has a 12% discount at Shoptime and can be purchased for prices starting from R$379.

The Black Decker CM300G Cafeteria has a reusable permanent filter and does not have the need to put a paper filter — Photo: Disclosure/Black Decker

The microwave is an indispensable accessory in the kitchen, both for preparing a meal and for a greater ease in the rush of routine. Several brands are investing in the advancement of the accessory and introducing it to the smart world. While conventional home appliances perform basic functions through the touch of buttons, smart appliances allow the user to control tasks through the cell phone due to Wi-Fi connectivity. Samsung’s Smart Over-the-Range, for example, is Wi-Fi connected and works with voice commands triggered through virtual assistants.

The buyer can even change cooking modes and time via smartphone, with the option to turn it on and off remotely, which can save energy. The appliance also has the Slim Fry function, which allows you to prepare fried foods with reduced fat for greater care for your health. For cooks on call, the smart microwave also offers access to the recipe list, according to your preference. The model costs approximately US$ 584, around R$ 3,083 at the current price.

Samsung MC17T8000CG can be controlled through voice commands from virtual assistants — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The smart bin can also be an extremely practical accessory. Just extend your hands or just touch the lid for it to open automatically and collect the garbage. The model is ideal for any environment, such as kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, office or even your study room. Xioami has created the Ninestars DZT-10-29S, a smart trash can with a sensor that detects movement, being able to open and close automatically.

According to information from the manufacturer, the item also offers water resistance, allowing the user to wash the trash whenever necessary without leaving odors. It has a capacity of about 10 liters and a weight of 920 grams. Currently, the trash can is officially sold in China for 306 yuan.

The Ninestars DZT-10-29S is a smart trash can with a sensor that detects movements and is able to open and close automatically — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

Smart refrigerators are internet-connected products that can be controlled directly from a cell phone or tablet. The user can change the temperature or activate the self-cleaning system by smartphone, for example. In addition, most versions have systems that improve food preservation, functions that help in everyday life and the creation of shopping lists. Samsung’s RF22R7351SR, for example, has a total internal capacity of 536 liters and has Wi-Fi connectivity that allows the user to control their refrigerator using a smartphone app, compatible with Android and iOS systems.

The French Door has Twin Cooling Plus, a function that uses two independent cooling systems, one in each compartment, avoiding the exchange of odors between the freezer and the refrigerator and preserving food fresh for longer. In addition, it features an independently controlled compartment that has four preset modes to preserve meats, chill drinks, keep fruits and vegetables fresh. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 19,999 to buy the product.

Samsung provides a quick access port on the RF22R7351SR model — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

The smart stove is an appliance suitable for composing a more practical kitchen. The equipment has a Wi-Fi connection and can be controlled both by cell phone and by speakers that meet the necessary requirements. Despite not being available in Brazil so far, companies such as Samsung, Siemens, GE, Bosch and Whirlpool offer models with varying prices that are above R$ 7 thousand at the current price. GE’s PB965YPFS, for example, has induction burners. The five burners have high power and can be controlled to decrease or increase the heat released.

In addition, the option also has a removable plate, which allows you to prepare grilled dishes without difficulty. In the oven, it also offers the dual function of airfryer and conventional cooking, being a great option for those looking for practicality. It can still be controlled through voice assistants or app.

The GE PB965YPFS model offers five induction burners — Photo: Disclosure/GE

Programmable pans are a product that optimizes the routine in the kitchen, both in the preparation of more elaborate dishes and in easy meals. They can cook grains like rice, beans, lentils and corn, but they can also cook soups, polenta and even cake or pudding. The Electrolux PCC20 pressure cooker, for example, is a good option due to its size. There are a total of six liters for the preparation of various foods.

The cooker also has three pressure intensities: low, medium and high, which can be used as faster or slower cooking modes. According to the manufacturer, it offers 15 pre-programmed modes for recipes, all controlled by its LED panel. In addition, there are ten systems that accompany the structure to provide greater protection when cooking. The pot is available for prices starting from R$ 494.

The Electrolux PCC20 Pressure Cooker has a programmable LED display — Photo: Disclosure/Electrolux

