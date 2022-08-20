A human foot is found floating in hot springs at Yellowstone Park | World

A human foot floating in a natural pool in Yellowstone National Park was found by rangers, park management said on Friday.

The foot was found inside a shoe in Abyss Pool, one of the park’s deepest hot springs, whose temperature hovers around 60 degrees Celsius.

Park officials said that from the evidence so far, the foot was that of a person who died in the park on July 31. The text excludes the possibility of a homicide.

Accidents are not uncommon at the thermal pools of the national park, the oldest in the US. In 2016, a young man died after slipping and falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser basin. Last year, two people had to be treated after suffering burns in the waters of the park.

“The soil in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is water boiling just below the surface,” the statement added, warning visitors to “stay on designated trails.”

Yellowstone, which welcomed more than 4.8 million visitors last year, covers nearly 9,000 square km in the states of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

The park includes hot springs, mudflats, steam vents and about half of the world’s active geysers, including the famous Old Faithful.