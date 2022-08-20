Aaron Paul confirms his departure from the role of Jesse Pinkman

Following the series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as the feature film El Camino, Aaron Paul has announced that his journey as Jesse Pinkman is over.

‎”Jesse Pinkman will always have a special place inside me, but I can confidently say that ‎‎Better Call Saul‎‎ was the last time we will see him. So it was a nice farewell.”

told the The Hollywood Reporter.‎

“‎I got the chance to see so many familiar faces on the show. Many of the people we shot the Breaking Bad pilot ‎‎‎‎were still part of the creative team. Of course, I also had the chance to work alongside them on ‎‎El‎‎ ‎‎Camino. It was really cool to go back to what felt like the ‘lightest’ period in our characters’ lives.‎”

It is worth remembering that Saul Goodman first appeared in an ‎‎episode of the second season‎‎ of ‎‎Breaking Bad‎‎, entitled “Better Call Saul“.

This time, Walter White‎‎ (Bryan Cranston) and ‎‎Jesse Pinkman‎‎ (Aaron Paul) appeared in the third-to-last episode of the spinoff, entitled “Breaking Bad”.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the acclaimed AMC series, breaking bad.

The final season of ‎‎Better Call Saul‎‎ concludes the complicated journey and transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From cartel to court, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the plot follows Jimmy, Saul and Gene, as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of his own existential crisis.

Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are caught in a game of cat and mouse with deadly consequences.