Adopting a solar energy system can be very advantageous, but new law can reduce gains

You have probably heard of the neologism “prosumer”, the mixture of the terms “producer” and “consumer”, used in the case of those people who are consumers and producers of electricity. This type of consumer generates energy for home consumption with solar panels and, if there is a surplus, can sell it to the grid itself.

Adopting a photovoltaic system can be very advantageous because it generates savings between 80% and 90% of the bill. It is not possible to reset the account because it is not possible to eliminate the minimum tariff and the public lighting fee. There are two basic types of systems for solar energy. The most adopted is the on grid, connected to the energy distribution network, so that the panels generate energy during the day, but for night use and low light days, the electricity comes from the distributor.

There is also the off grid, used in isolated locations because it uses a group of batteries for energy storage and, thus, is independent from the distribution network. However, the investment for installing the solar panel system is high. A project of this type must have a solar energy kit, plus project costs, installation and approval at the distributor and is, on average, at R$ 30 thousand. But each case is different. Stakeholders can easily find several suppliers and must simulate these expenses.

The useful life of the equipment is 25 to 30 years. Thus, for a residence that spends in the range of R$ 750 per month, the return on investment must occur between 4 and 5 years. Currently, several payment methods are offered. For these projects, the financing has reduced rates and has a term of up to 72 months. This means that the person will be able to do the installation without taking money out of his pocket and pay the loan with the amount of the monthly bill reduction, in addition to being able to apply this savings in the future for a good period of time.

A tip is to apply the economy in bonds of the Direct Treasure. Simulation of the application of the monthly savings of R$ 675.00 in the IPCA+ Treasury paper maturing in 2055 would bring a total net income of R$ 1,155,009.00.

Another potential gain of installing solar systems is the possibility of generating energy beyond consumption. The extra energy produced can be injected into the grid, which generates credits to be deducted from the monthly bill within up to five years. However, these gains may not remain so substantial because in January Law 14,300, known as “Taxation of the Sun”, was enacted, which changes rules for those who generate their own energy. The main change is the charging of a tariff when directing the energy surplus to the concessionaire, with a value still to be defined by the ring.