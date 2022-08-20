After agreement with the city hall and government of SP, Hospital AC Camargo decides to maintain care for SUS patients | Sao Paulo

After an agreement between the City of São Paulo and the state government, Hospital AC Camargo, a reference in the treatment of cancer in São Paulo, retreated and decided to maintain care for SUS patients.

Both state and municipal management have committed to making greater financial compensation so that the service is not discontinued.

However, the details of the values ​​will still be discussed in the coming months. The number of patients who will be treated by the hospital was also not reported.

The meeting between the hospital’s management, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) took place this Thursday morning (18), at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

At the beginning of the week, the Institution had agreed that it would stop attending from December of this year, as it would not renew the contract with the city hall.

Founded in 1953, the hospital is maintained by the Antônio Prudente Foundation and receives patients from the private and public network.

Readjustment and lag of the SUS table

The Hospital had announced that the termination of the agreement was part of a readjustment plan due to the SUS table lag“which directly threatens the existence of the Institution.”