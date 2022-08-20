After announcing Casemiro, United remains in the market and tries to close with two more Brazilian players this window

The transfer window appears to be far from over for Manchester United. After surprising and closing the signing of Casemiro, the Red Devils do not stop there and, in the coming days, they also want to announce other players, which could be two Brazilians.

Antony and Vanderson are United’s targets

One of them is Ajax striker Antony. Despite the constant refusals of the Dutch for the club’s offers, United’s board does not give up and will raise the proposal for the Brazilian, as published by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The last offer rejected by Ajax was 80 million euros, but Manchester United is already preparing a new offer: 80 million euros and another 20 in bonuses, which can reach an incredible 100 million euros, which Ajax must accept. at the end of the window.

Another Brazilian who can strengthen the team is right-back Vanderson, who left a great impression at Grêmio and currently plays for Monaco, in France.

According to the newspaper SPORT, Manchester United has already warned Monaco that it will do everything to close the Brazilian who, last season, added great individual numbers for the team: 2 goals and 3 assists in 22 games played. No wonder, Vanderson is also a target of Barcelona.