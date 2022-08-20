After being a villain, milk price starts to decline in the market – News

The most critical phase of the soaring milk price, which made the product the villain of inflation and reduced its presence on supermarket shelves, is behind us. The drop in wholesale prices that begins to be registered this month because of the higher supply and also the end of the dry period is already starting to bring relief to the consumer’s pocket.

In July, milk rose more than 25% in retail and accumulated a high of almost 80% in the year, according to the IPCA, the official measure of inflation in the country. But, from the beginning of August until last Tuesday (16), the average price of a liter of milk at wholesale in São Paulo has already dropped by almost 17%, according to data from Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics). .

“I think the worst moment of high prices is over”, says Samuel José de Magalhães Oliveira, economics researcher at Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation). He considers that the price level prior to the pandemic should not be resumed, but believes that very high quotations should give way in this second half. The chief economist at Apas (Associação Paulista de Supermercados), Diego Pereira, is another one who bets on a decline in consumer prices in mid-October.

The Hirota chain, with 18 supermarkets, 23 express stores and 91 points of sale in condominiums, recorded a drop of around 20% in the cost of milk this month. Hélio Freddi, director of the chain, says that he is passing on this reduction to customers.

Last month, boxed milk was the champion product lacking in supermarkets, with a rupture of 22.7% of the volume regularly offered. It is the highest rate recorded by the product in retail in three years, since January 2019, according to a national survey by the consultancy Neogrid.

The company electronically monitors 80% of the largest supermarket chains. Pereira, from Apas, says that the lack of the product in retail is the result of more intense negotiations between supermarkets and dairy products, precisely because of the high prices.





off season

According to Oliveira, from Embrapa, this was one of the worst off-seasons. In the first quarter, the capture of milk by the industry, which accounts for the largest share of the market, was 5.9 billion liters. It is a volume 10.3% lower compared to the same period of the previous year.

However, the picture began to change. The high prices offered by the industries once again stimulated the producers. Additionally, signs of recession in the global economy caused a drop in grain prices and reduced costs.

“Rarely has there been such a strong stimulus via price to increase production as in the middle of the year”, emphasizes Oliveira. He says that there are reports of producers who are giving more feed to animals in order to obtain one or two more liters of milk per day. This change is already starting to have an impact on the increase in supply, prices and the normalization of supply.





Drought, pandemic and war made production more expensive

The economics researcher Samuel José de Magalhães Oliveira, from Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) Gado de Leite, explains that, in addition to the severe drought, an unfavorable combination of factors led to the soaring price of milk. Among them are the price shocks of grains used to feed livestock, such as corn and soybeans, and the lockdowns caused by the pandemic. The war between Russia and Ukraine, two major grain producers, also made the liter of milk even more expensive.

The result was that production costs soared, and the price offered by industries, pressured by weak retail consumption, did not cover this increase.





skyrocketing costs

The peak of the rise in costs measured by Embrapa occurred in August of last year, when the increases accumulated in 12 months reached 40%, says the researcher.

Without adequate remuneration, producers discarded matrices and even gave up on the business. This picture explains the explosive rise in retail prices registered until a month ago, with a strong reduction in the supply of the product on the shelves.