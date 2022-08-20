After disagreements, Tenório makes an indecent proposal to his ex-partner, Maria Bruaca

The next chapters of “wetland” promise a lot of emotion for the audience. In scenes that will air in the next few days, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be responsible for some very remarkable moments in the plot of the soap opera..

The squatter, afraid of losing money to his ex-wife, tries to find a way to make him not share any penny with her and, for that, he will make an indecent proposal. The farmer tries to make peace with Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia).

Upon learning the real reason behind the peace, Bruaca, who is living in Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) residence, will be furious and reject any deal coming from her ex-husband. After not being accepted again by his ex-wife, Tenório will be a beast.

Upon returning home, the farmer ends up taking his anger out on Zuleica (Aline Borges) who, despite not signing the documents giving him full powers to sell his apartment, ends up signing the sale of the property, putting an end to the discussion.