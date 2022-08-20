After winning Congonhas airport auction, Spanish state-owned shares fall

The isolated victory in the Congonhas Airport Auction (and ten other terminals), won by the publicly traded Spanish state-owned company, AENA, was not immediately appreciated by investors, in addition to being viewed with reservations by the financial market.





The Spanish company AENA has a corporate structure in which 51% of the shares are in the hands of the Kingdom of Spain, through ENAIRE, a public entity that is fully controlled by the local Ministry of Development. The rest of the shares are freely traded on the Madrid Stock Exchange. This open public company format is similar to what we have in Brazil with Petrobras, for example.

However, the company’s private investors did not react well to the result of Thursday’s auction, when AENA bought the airports of Congonhas, Campo Grande (MS), Corumbá (MS), Ponta Porã (MS), Santarém (PA) , Marabá (PA), Parauapebas (PA), Altamira (PA), Uberlândia (MG), Montes Claros (MG) and Uberaba (MG).

Banco Renta 4, for example, understands that “the lack of operational details about the other terminals (outside Congonhas) and the apparent high price”displeased the Madrid stock exchange, said the Spanish newspaper El Diario.

For analysts, there is a feeling that the Brazilian government wanted to solve several problems in one fell swoop and, this, together with the lack of other competitors in the auction, contributed to AENA’s shares having a fall of 2.14% this Friday, accumulating a low of 9.19% in the year. The fall was above that recorded in the average stock market index. madrileñaof 1.08%.





Understand

This block of airports was probably the most anticipated since Brazil started making concessions, just before the 2014 Football World Cup, almost 10 years ago. After the concession of the giants Guarulhos, Galeão and Campinas, the eyes of the market turned to Congonhas and Santos Dumont, which are the central airports of the largest cities in the country, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

While the situation in Rio is still uncertain, as the Galeão airport concessionaire returned the terminal, giving rise to a new bidding process, now with Santos Dumont, in São Paulo it was the opposite.

However, there was something strange in the air when, days before the auction, rumors were already circulating in Faria Lima (financial center of São Paulo) that AENA would be the only one to covet the block, which ended up being confirmed later. The absence of CCR, Inframerica, Vinci, Socicam, Fraport, Zurich Airports and other giants that already manage large airports in Brazil, drew a lot of attention.

The Aena Brasil family is growing 💚✈️ Aena is the big winner of the biggest block of the seventh round of airport concessions, conquering another 11 airports in Brazil, including Congonhas, the second largest in terms of passenger traffic in the country. pic.twitter.com/UNNFwaFJD2 — Aena Brasil (@AenaBrasil) August 18, 2022

For many people, the exaggerated diversity of the bloc, including airports in the interior of three different and distinct states, without much relation to Congonhas, and clearly less attractive, alienated other potential investors.

Another point was the overlap, since several airports in the bloc are very close and compete with each other, such as Uberlândia and Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro, and Parauapebas and Marabá, in the southern region of Pará and Serra dos Carajás.

Another issue to be considered is the distance between the airports, which means a more dispersed future operation: Marabá is 500 kilometers from the coast, while Ponta Porã borders Paraguay and Corumbá with Bolivia. The previous block taken by Aena, the Northeast, concentrated more the company’s operation around the hub Recife and would save costs, as it included Juazeiro do Norte (CE), João Pessoa (PB), Campina Grande (PB), Aracaju (SE) and Maceió (AL).





The auction was held at the premises of B3, in São Paulo, and followed the best proposal model, delivered in sealed envelopes. Only AENA presented a proposal for the block, with a premium of 231.02%, totaling R$ 2.45 billion (the minimum bid was R$ 741 million).

For many investors, AENA could anticipate that it would be the only one or one of the few interested parties and place a lower bid in the closed envelope, and then raise the bet, not giving up 231% above the minimum value.

Bankinter points out that winning the auction is a good opportunity to increase AENA’s presence in the international market, but the return on investment needs to be more precise and detailed and, while there is no more information, a moderate negative impact on the company shares.



