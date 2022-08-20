American Airlines orders 20 supersonic planes that can fly from SP to Miami in 4 hours!

A flight from São Paulo to Miami takes an average of 8 1/2 hours currently, but a new aircraft project promises to cut the time for stretches like this in half, doing it in about 4 hours!

O overture It is the newest supersonic aircraft project on the market and, even though it still does not have any units ready, it had already received orders from two airlines: Japan Airlines, since 2017 and United Airlines, since last year.

This week, American Airlines announced that it had placed an order for 20 jets from US manufacturing startup Boom Supersonic. The plane will also be able to make a trip from Miami to London, for example, in less than 5 hours, instead of the usual 8 hours and 40 minutes, for a price similar to that of a first class ticket.

The exact amount agreed was not disclosed, but according to Bloomberg, the price of the plane is US$ 200 million, which is equivalent to about R$ 1 billion. The contract also leaves open the possibility of purchasing another 40 aircraft by the American company.

Meet Overture:

Boom Supersonic expects the Overture to be operated on approximately 600 routes worldwide. The first test flight is scheduled to take place by 2026 and the first passengers are expected to board the first commercial flight in 2029.

Boom also released some details about the new supersonic:

Maximum speed 1.7 Mach (or 1.7 times the speed of sound), which at cruising altitude (60,000 feet or about 18 km) represents approximately 1,800 km/h ;

1.7 Mach (or 1.7 times the speed of sound), which at cruising altitude (60,000 feet or about 18 km) represents ; 7,867 km of autonomy;

Ability to carry from 65 to 80 passengers ;

; 61 meters long and 32 meters wide.

Boom also said that the Overture will reach twice the speed of the fastest commercial airliners in operation while flying over the sea and that it is 20% faster than the others on land.

Do we have the successor?

The last commercial supersonic aircraft was the agreewhich stopped flying in 2003. The new aircraft intends to take the legendary plane’s place but, this time, quieter and smaller – oh, it will also be a little slower than the Concorde.

So, were you curious to know what this flight will be like? It would be amazing to arrive at destinations spending half the flight time and be able to enjoy the trip even more, right? But while Overture is not an option, how about taking advantage of the airfare deals we found? I’m sure there will be something perfect for you!