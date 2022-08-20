Americanas (AMER3) announces that Sergio Rial will be president of the company from 2023

The Board of Directors of Americanas (AMER3) started the transition process in its board, choosing Sergio Rial (former chairman of Santander SANB11) as successor to the current CEO, Miguel Gutierrez, as of January 1, 2023, informed the retailer in a statement to the market this Friday (19).

According to the company, “the selection of the new CEO was carefully conducted within the governance established for Americanas SA, in a process of months, which allowed a careful evaluation of several

capable professionals”.

“Mr. Sergio Rial brings extensive experience in several sectors, including relevant international experience for more than 15 years, in Asia, Europe and the United States. Recently, he led the operation of Banco Santander Brasil, which became the most profitable operation of the Santander group and with the best efficiency and return on equity in the national financial system for several quarters. Well-known elements of his management are the determination for profitable growth, digital transformation with a focus on the customer and the development of high-performance teams and businesses”, pointed out Americanas.

The company said it believes that Rial’s experience will add to the Americanas team, “which, in the last 20 years, under the leadership of Mr. Miguel Gutierrez, expanded its operations from 100 to more than 3,500 physical stores and pioneered the development of the digital world in Brazil”. pointed.

“We believe that this succession movement will reinforce the company’s strategy of growth with profitability, meeting our purpose of adding what the world has to offer to improve people’s lives”, he highlights.

