An airline that only has Embraer planes is in a difficult situation in Mexico

Through a publication in the official journal of its country, the Mexican government determined that no government agency or autarchy will be able to enter into new contracts with the airline Calafia Airlines until the beginning of next year, and still fined the company. The government did not clarify the reasons for its decision, as reported by CAPA.

The official publication also made it clear that if the company does not pay the fine before the six-month ban expires, the sanction will continue until the fine is paid. Existing contracts and those in the process of being formalized are excluded from the ban.

Little known, Calafia Airlines has a fleet of four Embraer ERJ-145 jets and an EMB-120 Brasília turboprop. It connects the Pacific coast of Mexico from the states of Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora, Nueva Leon, Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Jalisco.

In 2021, the company handled 153,535 passengers, according to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency. In January 2022, it handled 10,351 passengers, a recovery of 44.1% compared to the same period in 2021.






