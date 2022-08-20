Anatel approves postponement of 5G in 15 capitals until December; understand

Yadunandan Singh 2 days ago

The board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved this Thursday, 18th, another 60 days of deadline for 5th generation mobile technology (5G) to start operating in 15 Brazilian capitals. The extension proposal was recommended last Friday, 12th, by the Anatel group that monitors the cleaning of tracks necessary for 5G to work without interference in cities. Voting took place in a remote deliberative circuit.

Now, these 15 capitals need to be released by October 28 for the technology to be activated. Operators will then have another 30 days, being able to turn on the signal until November 27.

According to the previous rule, which already had an extension of deadlines, all capitals should receive the signal by the end of September. But, given the schedule for delivering equipment needed to avoid signal interference, the group recommended extending the deadline.

The postponement is valid for Recife, Fortaleza, Natal, Aracaju, Maceió, Teresina, São Luís, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Macapá, Boa Vista, Manaus and Belém.

This Thursday, Gaispi (3.5 GHz Band Obligations Monitoring Group) approved the release of 5G in the cities of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Palmas (TO), Florianópolis (SC) and Vitória (ES), with the signal is expected to be turned on next Monday, the 22nd. With the activation in these four municipalities, there will be 12 capitals with the technology in operation. 5G already works in Brasília, Curitiba, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Goiânia, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa.

