Android 13: 5 ‘hidden’ system functions you need to know | Operational systems

Android 13 was released this Monday (15) and brought several new features, including some that were more “hidden”. This was because some operating system changes were discreet, and for that reason, the most robust tools were prioritized in the disclosure. However, these “hidden” features of the update can be very useful for everyday life, with additional options in “Bedtime” mode and the automatic cleaning of the clipboard after an hour, for example. Next, check out five little-known Android 13 new features that you should know about.

Android 13 is released worldwide; see system news

Android 13 update list: know if your phone will have an update

1 of 3 Android 13 brings “hidden” functions that can be very useful for users; check it out — Photo: Reproduction/Pexels Android 13 brings “hidden” functions that can be very useful for users; check it out — Photo: Reproduction/Pexels

📝 How to transfer WhatsApp conversations from Android to iOS? Comment on the TechTudo Forum.

One of the new features of Android 13 is the view of applications that are “active” – that is, that continue to run in the background. A platform like Google Maps, for example, can use the smartphone’s location and keep the app connected even after closing. With the system update, an indicator appears in the “Quick settings” panel, and allows you to check the active applications and decide to stop them to save battery and processing.

Android 13: see functions that are featured in Google’s new system Google operating system update will arrive for Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and other brands

2. Check app permissions in the last seven days

The operating system’s new privacy panel allows users to check the permissions used by apps in the last seven days – such as location, camera and microphone, for example. It is worth remembering, however, that the feature had already been made available in Android 12, but only during the period of the last 24 hours. So, with the system update, this time limit was increased, and now the tool also has a “timeline” on the platforms.

In this way, the user can check, for example, which services repeatedly access sensitive information from the smartphone – which can help to monitor the app’s reliability. After identifying the services that are “abusing” cellular data, the user can use the panel to revoke each of the previously granted permissions.

2 out of 3 Apps now ask for permission more frequently to access resources and location. layout also changed with Android 13 — Photo: Reproduction/Google Apps now ask for permission more frequently to access resources and location. layout also changed with Android 13 — Photo: Reproduction/Google

3. Automatic cleaning of the clipboard

Android 13 performs a “clean up” on the smartphones’ clipboard after a period of one hour, in order to increase users’ privacy. That is, all the content copied on the cell phone will be automatically erased, such as phones, card numbers, login credentials and even images. The measure prevents confidential data from being “kept” indefinitely and being accessed by malicious applications, for example.

In addition to ensuring more security, the update was implemented to improve operating system performance. That’s because, with cleaning, the cell phone will not be constantly “loading” the information saved in the clipboard – which can still have some impact, even if small, on the battery.

4. App icons matching Background

With Android 12, users could count on a new theme system: “Material You”. In it, the colors of the chosen background are applied throughout the phone, including the icons of applications such as Google Drive, Google Maps and Gmail. Now, with the arrival of Android 13, customization can go further: all icons can be combined with the wallpaper, not just those developed by Google – which can guarantee an even more organized look.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the novelty will not be applied automatically to all apps. For this to happen, the developers of each platform will need to enable the option, and only then will users be able to activate it on mobile. So far, the main app to get a custom icon is WhatsApp, Meta’s messenger – but for now, the option is in the testing phase.

3 of 3 Android 13 gives you more options for styles to customize Background on mobile phones — Photo: Playback/Google Android 13 gives more style options to customize Background on mobile phones — Photo: Playback/Google

5. More features for “Bedtime” mode

The “Bedtime Mode” offers several features for users who want to relax at night, such as stopping notifications after a certain time and sending reminders when they stop using their phone. In Android 13, a few more useful options will be available, such as dimming the wallpaper, reducing the screen brightness and enabling system-wide dark mode – settings that, by the way, can help prepare for a night out. quality sleep.

with information from pocketnow and How-To Geek

See too: Three Ways to Recover Deleted Photos on Android