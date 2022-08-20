Apple releases emergency update after discovering critical flaw

Two security vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS and MacOS operating systems have caused the company to release an emergency update today (19) that must be done by all users.

According to a note from the tech giant, the vulnerabilities could allow bad actors to take “complete control of devices” by executing malicious code with elevated privileges without the knowledge or permission of the device owner.

The security flaw has been identified on iPhone 6S and higher devices; all models of iPad Pro, iPad 2 and above; iPad 5th generation and above; iPad Mini 4 and up and on the 7th generation iPod Touch.

As for the desktop operating system, macOS, the update must be made for users who are using the Monterey, Big Sur and Catalina versions.

how to update

On your Apple device, look for Settings (Settings), go to General > and select Software Update (Software Update). Wait for the search for the last update, keep your device connected to a wireless network and with a charge greater than 70%.

For desktop systems, go to System Preferences (System Preferences) > Software Update (Software Update).