Arthur Elias speaks out about refereeing failures in Corinthians’ first leg and asks for improvements

The refereeing errors committed in the first leg between Corinthians and Real Brasília for the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Feminino, last weekend, were again the target of criticism this Friday. This time, coach Arthur Elias regretted the decisions made by the team responsible for the match.

In a press conference given earlier this afternoon, the Corinthians coach highlighted that, in addition to not having a clear penalty, Corinthians also saw players suffer injuries in plays in which there was not even a warning.

“Regarding the refereeing, I think it’s a point that the Brasileirão really left something to be desired. Not only to inhibit some entries, as in the last game, which had a clear penalty on top of Gabi Portilho, it was to be cautioned at least with yellow. We would have a penalty in our favor. And no, the game went on,” said Arthur.

“Our player (Portilho) was out of that game, the last one, should be out of the next one. Anyway, we hope that the referee, as in Paulistão yesterday, which we had the pleasure of having and Edna, an excellent referee, the best we have in the country, that all of them have a qualification in these moments”, added the coach.

Gabi Portilho, it is worth remembering, suffered a cart from behind on the baseline and the opposing player was not warned. On Monday, shirt 18 went public on social media to complain about the arbitration. Another Corinthians fan who suffered last Sunday was Vic Albuquerque. The athlete also suffered a foul that was not signaled by the referee and could be out of the field for three to eight weeks.

Arthur Elias took the opportunity to point out that refereeing errors are not happening exclusively in the knockout phase. During the group stage, the coach pointed out that Timão saw several legal goals being disallowed. The Brasileirão Feminino, it is worth remembering, has the help of VAR only in the semifinals and final stages.

“During the championship, (the refereeing) left something to be desired. We had goals disallowed in an inexplicable way during the championship, criteria that are difficult to understand, but that’s what we have. We have already complained to the CBF, personally, also by letter. We hope that the referee can make the rules of the game happen and we will have a new referee in this game and I hope they are happy in the decision making. We have already been hampered by injury and mistakes throughout the competition. We are not one to complain, to expose, but the last game really showed this difficulty”, concluded the coach.

Corinthians started ahead in the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Feminino. Timão beat Real Brasília 2-0 last Sunday and now welcomes the Brasilienses at the Neo Química Arena, this Sunday, at 10:30 am. Tickets for the match are on sale.

