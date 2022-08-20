Atlético-GO vs Cuiabá: António jokes about the squabble involving Jorginho: “I won’t take Abel’s book” | cuiabá

Cuiabá and Atlético-GO duel this Sunday, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, with special elements around the confrontation. In addition to marking Jorginho’s reunion with Dourado, the match puts the Dragão coach in front of yet another Portuguese coach, after controversies with Abel Ferreira. Ahead of Cuiabá, António Oliveira took the opportunity to joke about the matter.

Faced with Jorginho’s last speeches about the Palmeiras commander, António said he prefers to stay away from the controversies. For Abel’s countryman, the important thing is to set an example at the edge of the countryside.

– I think being Portuguese or Brazilian doesn’t make sense. We have to defend our class of coaches, set the best example and know how to win and lose. Regardless of the result, we must greet the opponent. It’s part of the principles they taught me.

António Oliveira faced Jorginho away from home last season, in the 16th round of Serie A, and highlighted the opportunity to greet a former world champion. The Cuiabá coach said that he hopes to be well received in Goiânia and joked about bringing a gift to the Dragon Commander.

– Usually when I am visited, I greet the visitor, I just hope that Jorginho comes to greet me. I swear I won’t give away Abel’s book.

In the fight against relegation, Cuiabá visits Atlético-GO this Sunday, at 5 pm (MT), at Antônio Accioly Stadium, for the 23rd round. Dourado appears in 16th place, with 23 points, while Dragão occupies the 19th place in the table, with 21.

Coach Auriverde stated that the team sees the game as a decision, focusing on the three points to stay out of the Z-4.