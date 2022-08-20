Atlético-MG vs Goiás: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

In search of returning to the classification zone for the Libertadores (G-6), Atlético remains in seventh place, but approached some rivals by beating Coritiba 1-0 in the last round. Coach Cuca had the week free to train and correct mistakes. Galo has not won at Mineirão for four games.

In the middle of the table during practically the entire Serie A, Goiás hopes to surprise Atlético-MG at Mineirão. Coach Jair Ventura has more options, such as Apodi, recovered from injury, and Marquinhos Gabriel, recently hired. They must enter the field during the course of the match. After this Saturday’s game, Esmeraldino will play a classic in the next round against Atlético-GO, in Serrinha.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior, Henrique Fernandes and Janette Mara Arcanjo.

Cuca has conditions to repeat the starting lineup against Coxa. The question remains whether Nacho and Kardec, who entered the match well, may have created doubts in the coach’s mind. The Argentine is Zaracho’s competitor. The striker can paint in the spot of Pavón and retreat Hulk.

There is only one absence, already old, which is the midfielder Otávio, injured in the thigh. Striker Eduardo Vargas, cut off from the trip to Paraná (due to the expulsion in Libertadores) should return to the team, on the bench.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Nacho); Pavón (Kardec), Hulk and Keno

Who is out: Octavius ​​(muscle injury).

hanging: Allan, Everson, Junior Alonso, Mariano and Rubens

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

The Emerald coach moves on the left-back, as Sávio was sent off in the last round. Hugo and Danilo Barcelos dispute the position. In midfield, Auremir should win the place of Fellipe Bastos and reinforce the marking system.

Probable lineup: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir, Matheus Sales, Diego and Dadá Belmonte; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

Who is out: Savio (suspended).

hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Matheus Sales, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP) Assistant 1: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP)

Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP) Assistant 2: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP) Fourth referee: Ronei Candido Alves (MG)