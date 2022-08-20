Atlético-MG x Goiás: Galo seeks third match without conceding, something that hasn’t happened since the State Championship | athletic-mg

It was there in distant March, during the final stretch of the Campeonato Mineiro, that Atlético-MGà managed to go more than 270 minutes without conceding a goal in the season. A feat that can be repeated this Saturday, in the match against Goiás, at 4:30 pm, at Mineirão. Cuca’s team comes from two straight matches without being leaked.

Eliminated by Palmeiras in the penalty shootout, after 0-0 in normal time, by Libertadores. And then victory against Coritiba by 1 to 0 in the Brazilian. This Saturday’s match could be the third in a row for the Galo defense unharmed, repeating something that happened five months ago.

With Turco Mohamed, Atlético won four consecutive matches without conceding a goal – Democrata in Governador Valadares, and then three games against Caldense. The club’s former coach left Atlético with 45 games and 36 goals conceded (76 were scored).

1 of 3 Cuca talks with Junior Alonso during Coritiba 0x1 Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Cuca talks with Junior Alonso during Coritiba 0x1 Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

In a recent clipping of 2022, Atlético came to concede 13 goals in seven games, between the defeat to Flamengo in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil (July 13) and the turn of Athletico-PR by 3 to 2 (August 7) .

Last year, one of Atlético’s key points to win the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil was the defensive phase. Best defense of consecutive points, with 34 goals conceded in 38 rounds. Cuca rescued the rear line, with Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana. Nathan, who had become a reserve in the final stretch of Turco, commented:

– We have been working a lot on our balance sheet, the four line. Sometimes in the game you have to guide the companion. We are doing this, we have improved in this regard. We have two games where we don’t concede goals. So, we’ve made progress on this issue. Now it’s time to evolve game by game, both in the defensive system and in the offensive system. Our attack is very powerful, you can score at any time. And our mission is also not to concede goals.

