Average rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Game of Thrones spin-off

The Dragon’s House premieres this Sunday (21) at HBOwhich means fans of the franchise will have the opportunity to return to the universe created by the writer George RR Martin in the audiovisual once again. To raise expectations (or just soften them), the approval average of the prequel in game of Thrones on Rotten Tomatoes has already been released.

Until the moment, The Dragon’s House has a 79% approval rating among critics specialized. Remembering that the percentage may fluctuate over the next few days as new impressions are released in the media.

But, after all, what critics are saying about the new series of game of Thrones? Starting with John Nugentfrom Empire Magazine, The Dragon’s House still has the potential to show what it came to. According to him the series “makes an admirable attempt on its first few episodes”but “has not escaped the shadow of its predecessor, at least not yet”.

Inkoo Kang, of the Washington Post, was unimpressed by the show. The critic claims that the beginning “has a generic plot and bloated pacing, and certain characters exhibit an irritating naivete, considering the abrupt bloodshed they witness”.

Judy Bermanfrom TIME Magazine, says that The Dragon’s House “is solid enough to entertain Game of Thrones fans who enjoyed the rich dialogue of its early seasons rather than the bloated spectacle it later turned into”.

Already Kamie Lovett, from ComicBook.com, liked what he saw. For him, “All it took was a dragon flight over King’s Landing, along with Ramin Djawadi’s trail to hook me. By the end of the episode, I was under Westeros’ spell again.”.

Roxana Hadadifrom New York Magazine/Vulture, states that “House of the Dragon’s mechanical imitation of its predecessor hurts its characters’ development and reduces any spark that could arise from this set”.

Daniel D’Addariofrom Variety, says that “there is a lot to praise about this series telling a new story that still references familiar themes”. He also comments that “It’s a Westerosi succession drama, but not much reheated”.

As we can see, The Dragon’s House is gaining mixed reviews, and many tend to highlight the negatives of the prequel in game of Thrones. Still, all is not lost, and fans are sure to be well served with another dose of Westeros. It’s the famous “wait and see”.

The Dragon’s House debut on the day August 21, 2022 at HBO.

