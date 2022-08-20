B3 will demand from companies women, blacks and LGBT people in leadership positions

Starting in 2023, the Stock Exchange (B3) will require its listed companies to include women, blacks, “LGBT+ people”, the disabled and other minorities in leadership positions. The rules were presented on Wednesday, 17.

Known as “practice or explain”, the proposal aims to “increase diversity” of gender in the market. Companies that do not adhere will have to “give satisfaction” to the private sector for not having followed the rules.

According to B3, these minorities are expected to be included in the boards of directors or directors of companies listed on the Stock Exchange. The set of rules will be submitted to a public hearing. Anyone wishing to contribute new ideas will have until September 16 of this year to do so.

Once the rules are approved, companies from all B3 segments will have to follow the new proposal. In addition, companies listed on the Exchange, as of the effective date, will have until 2025 to present the first member or justify non-compliance with the new rule. In 2026, they should present the second member. The move was criticized on social media.

Four proposals from B3

B3 presented the project in four stages:

  1. Election of at least one woman and one minority member to the statutory board or board. The deadline for the players confirm the election of this first member is until 2025, that is, two years after the new rule takes effect. The second member must be elected by 2026;
  2. The second proposal is to include performance indicators linked to ESG topics (good environmental, social and governance practices in companies) in the variable remuneration of the company’s management;
  3. Appointment to the Board of Directors and Executive Board, which must also include diversity criteria;
  4. Disclose a document with guidelines related to ESG practices, governance and compliance.

