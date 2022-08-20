B3 will demand from companies women, blacks and LGBT people in leadership positions

Starting in 2023, the Stock Exchange (B3) will require its listed companies to include women, blacks, “LGBT+ people”, the disabled and other minorities in leadership positions. The rules were presented on Wednesday, 17.

Known as “practice or explain”, the proposal aims to “increase diversity” of gender in the market. Companies that do not adhere will have to “give satisfaction” to the private sector for not having followed the rules.

According to B3, these minorities are expected to be included in the boards of directors or directors of companies listed on the Stock Exchange. The set of rules will be submitted to a public hearing. Anyone wishing to contribute new ideas will have until September 16 of this year to do so.

Once the rules are approved, companies from all B3 segments will have to follow the new proposal. In addition, companies listed on the Exchange, as of the effective date, will have until 2025 to present the first member or justify non-compliance with the new rule. In 2026, they should present the second member. The move was criticized on social media.

Companies listed on the Stock Exchange will need to have a woman and a member of a minority group in the leadership. The rules go into effect from next year. And you can tell us what you think of them! To find out how to comment, check out the #MinuteB3 💙 pic.twitter.com/b4Q4qkxgwG — B3 (@B3_Official) August 17, 2022

Four proposals from B3

B3 presented the project in four stages: