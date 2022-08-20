Baby born full of bumps and bruises and diagnosed with leukemia

+



At 36 weeks pregnant, Natasha, a mother from Penrith, Australia, felt something was wrong. Her pregnancy was already considered risky and she was being monitored for high blood pressure, but at that moment, she was worried, as she noticed that her second baby, Ashton, had slowed down, she told the website. Kidspot.

Ashton with parents, Natasha and Nathan, and brother, Levi (Photo: Playback / Kidspot)

The mother then went to the hospital, where she underwent some tests, which showed that everything was still under control and that she could go home. “The next day I was still not comfortable so they anticipated my C-section. I wanted skin-to-skin contact when my baby was born as when I had my first child Levi it ​​didn’t happen as I was under general anesthesia” , said.

The moment they took Ashton out, the doctors showed only his little head to his mother, over the surgical drape, and quickly took him away. “He gave a little scream, then he was very quiet in the room. I had a feeling something was wrong; they didn’t give me skin-to-skin contact. I kept asking if he was okay and they told me someone would talk to me when I got back to the ward,” recalled Natasha.

A short time later, she and her husband, Nathan, were in the room when a social worker walked in. “They showed me a picture and I broke down. Ashton was born with lots of bruises and small bumps all over his body. They told us the blood test results showed he probably had leukemia and the next day they transferred him from Nepean hospital to Westmead,” said the mother.

At five days old, Ashton was diagnosed. He had congenital acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that is rare for a child. After a week, Natasha was finally able to hug her son, which meant a lot to her. However, at the same time, she was afraid to touch him. “What if I lost him?” she asked herself.

The newborn needed to start treatment and, fortunately, within two days of chemotherapy, the lumps and bruises disappeared. “Ashton was a warrior, but the doctors still didn’t know if he would survive,” said his mother. After four months of chemo and many trips to and from the hospital, the little one went into remission and was getting better. But unfortunately, it was not the end of the fight.

Little Ashton in the hospital (Photo: Playback / Kidspot)

“Three months later, he had a relapse. A small lump appeared on his forehead. The doctor said it was a blocked hair follicle, which the oncologist confirmed. However, the lump kept getting bigger. Then more began to appear. the same little lumps he had when he was born. Deep down we knew – the disease was back,” said Natasha.

If the first time was difficult, the second time was devastating for the family. The baby needed to go back to chemotherapy. Doctors wanted to admit him right away, but his parents wouldn’t let him. They wanted to spend the weekend with their son, as they weren’t sure what would happen next. The little one was only 8 months old at the time.

“Chemotherapy was more intense this time as we followed the high-risk protocol,” the mother explained. “He would get really sick afterwards, his oxygen levels would get low, his heart rate would get high and he couldn’t eat,” she said.

When Ashton turned 1, he received a bone marrow transplant. “These cells saved his life,” the mother declared. The baby slowly started to improve – which was a relief for the older brother. “It was difficult for Levi as we were always with Ashton in the hospital. We didn’t realize how much Levi understood that situation until the day he looked at me and said, ‘Mom, does this mean Ashton’s blood monsters are gone? ‘” Natasha reported.

Now, almost 2 years old, the little one is in remission and is celebrating because he can go to daycare. “He’s doing great and he’s come this far!”, celebrated Natasha. “He’s walking, running non-stop, he’s like a little rocket and he climbs everything, knowing he can get away with it!” she joked.

