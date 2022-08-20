Banco do Brasil warns of ‘Phantom Hand Coup’ that steals all cell phone data

When the Brazilian learns to protect himself from a scam, the bandits go there and create a new one. In the fraud of the moment, dubbed Phantom Hand Strikecitizens can see all their cell phone data being stolen in real time.

Banco do Brasil is sending an email to its customers alerting them and giving them tips so that they are careful with this new scam that has already claimed more than 40,000 victims in Brazil and Latin American countries.

But how does the scam work?

This type of crime is exclusively for mobile devices and is being described by experts as “an invisible hand, using your cell phone right in front of you”.

The thief contacts the victim by phone and introduces himself as an employee of the financial institution. Very calmly and super trained, the scammer invents some problem that needs to be solved urgently, such as suspicious account transactions, suspicious purchases and account hacking attempts.

The account holder ends up believing that something is really wrong that his bank contacted to resolve and ends up doing everything the supposed attendant says. The scam happens when the crook asks the customer to install an application on their cell phone which will track the alleged suspicious transaction.

ATTENTION! It is at this point, after installing the app, that the scammers manage to steal all the data from the customer’s device right in front of them. Criminals will have access to all the content that is on the cell phone.

According to Banco do Brasil, fake employees are cordial, speak well, use technological resources, such as central recordings, and simulate transfers to other attendants. They can even mask the phone number, pretending to be fake banking centers.

Don’t fall for scams

In the email sent to customers, Banco do Brasil gives some tips to help its account holders not fall into the Phantom Hand scam or other similar scams. Check out!