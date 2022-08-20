Banco Pan will now be operating in Auxílio Brasil credit lines

BTG Pactual, the company that controls the Pan Banksaid that he intends to work with the financial institution in the offers of payroll loans for those who receive the benefits of Auxílio Brasil. This information was provided by the president of Banco Pan, Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, on August 8th.

“We are working so that it does not have the same interest rates that will be offered by the INSS”, said Carlos Eduardo via teleconference with his analysts, shortly after the release of the results for the second quarter. “This will be of great value to the bank and will also, in a way, make banking inclusion clearer. It will be a somewhat competitive product compared to the other options that the recipient of the benefit has available”, added the executive, confirming that the default of these recipients could be greater than the credit that is offered to retirees and pensioners. of the INSS.

Carlos also did not provide details on when Banco Pan would start in this modality. The president of the institution also pointed out that, despite experiencing a scenario of improvement in risk situations involving credit in the last six months, the bank remains conservative in this type of offer, even offering suggestions for reducing the limit of credit card users. credit.

“As soon as we feel more comfortable, we will encourage the issuance of cards, but for the time being we are not in that position yet”, said Magalhães. It is also estimated that the default factor in the second half of the year will follow the same levels, with a slight improvement next year.