Bayern Munich coach points to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘problem’

Photo: Getty Images / UEFA

The European ball market is eager to see what Cristiano Ronaldo’s fate will be. The Portuguese carque wants to leave Manchester United, but has been finding it very difficult to find a new club. This week, the player’s name was denied by two clubs, Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmond. In a press conference, Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Bayern and Munich revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo’s main problem in the ball market is.

The coach praised Cristiano Ronaldo and his professionalism as an athlete. He also said that there is interest in the player’s football, but his high salaries are driving away clubs that probe his situation.

“I think he gets 10 percent. He spends a lot of time on the phone. I saw it in a documentary. It’s good for players to have agents who aren’t just there for the money, but who work. It is normal for him to do this. The question is, do clubs have the money to pay Ronaldo’s salary? started saying.

Julian Nagelsmann also said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s request does not match his age. The coach also revealed that there are teams that would like to have the athlete.

“He’s not a young player and it’s a lot of money in wages. There are many clubs that would like to have him, but 15 Bundesliga teams would find it very difficult to pay his annual salary. All clubs know that he is a great player, that he will score a lot of goals, sell a lot of shirts.”he said.

Finally, he commented on the interest of Borussia, his main rival, in Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Honestly, I don’t care if Ronaldo goes to Dortmund or not. He has a contract with Manchester United. He is a great player, he scores a lot of goals and will continue to score. I don’t know where he’s going to play and I don’t think it’s relevant.” said.