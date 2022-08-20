BC should integrate Pix, Real Digital and Open Finance on a single platform

The Central Bank (BC) must integrate PIX, Open Banking and Open Finance financial services in a single platform. This is expected to happen by 2024, as the measure enters as part of the modernization of financial systems. Integration should benefit users with more agility and security.

Read more: Pix is ​​successful and the Central Bank thinks about ending the credit card

With the combination of services, the entity will be able to better target offers to customers, in addition to improve instant payments, including to other countries.

BC must integrate financial services

By integrating all financial services, the bank will be able to optimize the user experience. In practice, the union should save more time, without neglecting the increase in safety and quality of services provided.

Want an example? People will be able to find everything on just one platform, without having to open all the apps – one by one – where they have an account. A single application must integrate all accounts from all banks.

In addition to what has already been mentioned, there will be specific spaces for credit offers personalized with each client, as well as an investment environment and all other familiar financial services.

Everything will be interconnected, such as the opening of the user to the sharing of bank data between financial institutions, that is, Open Banking. In this way, each person receives the most suitable offers for their demand and profile.

Through Open Finance, brokers and insurance companies also have access to the information of users they authorize, and can then to offer the best products according to the reality of each one of them.

The PIX is also part of this great integrated system. The instant payment system accounted for around 14 billion transactions through August. Therefore, BC’s proposal is to allow the integration of all these services, in order to further improve the user experience.