Beca Milano talks about Bake Off, dreams of a social project and delivers routine with SBT director

On the Bake Off Brasil jury since the third season, Beca Milano sees its role in the program as an opportunity to further strengthen the bakery and encourage new talent to believe that it is possible to make their dreams come true and make a living in this industry. “Inspiring so many other confectioners is a responsibility that makes me seek to become a better professional every day. To this day I am touched by the affection of the public and the recognition of my work”, she highlights, in an interview with OnScreen.

“Bake Off is a program that is always being renewed. Each season we are challenged to present confectionery trends, new techniques and challenging recipes to surprise both participants and the public. And we always seek to bring emotion. a little bit of your history, your personal challenges, your inspirations and dreams. This also inspires the public and people who also dream of making a living from the confectionery”, he adds, about the SBT attraction that has a presentation by Nadja Haddad and also has Giuseppe Gerundino as a new judge.

Regarding the main difference between the current season and the previous ones, Beca points out that each edition has a different emotion because the participants change and carry with them their passions and origins. “The bakery is renewed every year and Bake off follows this evolution with unprecedented tests and techniques. This year’s participants have incredible stories that promise to thrill the public.”

For the baker, the worst part of her role in the Bake Off is eliminating a contestant who has potential but can’t control her emotions during the competition and ends up performing poorly. “I always put myself in the participant’s shoes. In my evaluations, in addition to showing the mistake, I like to point out where he was right and encourage him to always improve. The best part of being a judge is seeing the competitors’ development during the program , because everyone leaves much more prepared and confident”, celebrates.

Beca Milano wants to transform lives with the bakery

Beca Milano has said a few times that she is a professional connected to 220V and the people who accompany her could already imagine that not even in her moments of rest she doesn’t put her hand in the dough. However, anyone who thinks she is the only chef in her house is wrong. Married since 2018 to Fernando Pelégio, artistic director of SBT, the blonde reveals that her husband also appreciates this art and details a part of the couple’s routine.

“In my free time I like to stay at home with my husband, watch a movie, make a special dinner and I’m always in the kitchen preparing something. He also likes to cook and it’s our time to relax”, he says.

An entrepreneur, the Bake Off judge says she has always enjoyed teaching and had long dreamed of opening a course. “I developed a very complete material to meet different profiles, from the person who likes to cook for the family to the person who has the confectionery as a source of income and wants to become a professional. I teach everything in detail at all stages: dough, filling , assembly and decoration. Those who take the course have access to the recipes used by me”, explains she, who created Bolos Para Lucrar e Impressionar.

Asked about the dreams she hasn’t realized yet, Beca remembers two. “The first is a confectionery school and the other would be a social project in which I could help women in vulnerable situations to become professional and have the confectionery shop as a new professional horizon and for empowerment. encourage entrepreneurship. In the same way that the bakery changed my trajectory, I want to transform other lives. If I can reach a large number of people with my work, it is my duty to bring something positive to them”, he concludes.

