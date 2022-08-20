Before She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany Tried For A Role In Another Marvel Franchise

She Said She Was Rejected By Marvel “Several Times”

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes debuted this week on Disney+, featuring Tatiana Maslany as the protagonist of the new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, a few years ago the actress was almost in another hero movie: Venom2018, as a character she described as being just “Venom’s Girlfriend”.

In a podcast appearance Comedy Bang Bang (via MovieWeb) Maslany talked about having tried to break into another Marvel franchise before, more specifically the Sony Universe of Spider-Man characters. When asked if Marvel was after her, she replied: “Actually I was after them”, also revealing: “They rejected me several times.”

Soon after, she explained that she auditioned for Venom, on a role that was excluded from the movie, of a character who would be the Venom’s love interest. Unlike Anne Weyng, Michelle Williams’ character, she would only be Venom’s love interest.

Check out a snippet of the conversation below:

Presenter: “What movie did you audition for?” Maslany: “Venom. Not for Venom, unfortunately. But for Venom’s girlfriend or something.” Presenter: “Venom’s girlfriend?” Maslany: (laughing) “Yea.” Presenter: “Not even Tom Hardy’s girlfriend – Eddie Brock? Just Venom’s girlfriend?” Maslany: (still laughing) “Just Venom’s girlfriend. The Symbiote’s Girlfriend.” Presenter: “Who did Venom want to date?” Maslany: “She was cut from the movie” (laughs)

So, at some point in the development of Venom, the symbiote would fall in love with a character, but she ended up being cut from the movie – which was great for Maslany, since now she can play one of the greatest heroines of Marvel in a series from Marvel Studios itself.

