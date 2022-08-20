Beiçola talks about Tatá Werneck and the poor: “thursday f*ck”

Actor Marcos Oliveira, best known for playing Beiçola in Grande Família, recently caused controversy on his Instagram. During a live, the actor offended people he considers “poor and needy”.

“Poor and needy people talk too much. You try to find a way to be quiet and concentrate with your pain and your problems, and a little person comes to annoy you. […] It’s a farmhouse whorehouse. It’s cents. They can’t read properly, but they can take pictures. Unbearable the human being talking”, he detonated.

+ Beiçola, from Grande Família, asks for money on the Net again.

The followers were outraged and soon the post began to collect a series of criticisms.

“Depressing”, “Unfollowing”, “Better delete this video, it didn’t look good. Talked a lot of nonsense,” read the comments.

Realizing the amount of negative comments, the actor deleted the video.

| ( Reproduction )

Financial life

Interacting with a follower, Marcos commented on his bad financial life. The actor opened a question box in his stories to answer questions from fans.

“How is your financial life? Because there are several videos of you asking for help, is it true?”, asked a follower.

“Currently bad due to my health. I want to recover and then work!”, the actor said.

The comedian received help in May of this year from Tatá Werneck, who helped Marcos and moved the internet. He was in need of a series of surgeries and had no health insurance.

+ “Beiçola” asks for help for surgery and receives a message from Tatá

“Tatá was very generous with me and is fighting for a health plan. But I have to bear all the other stuff. Everyone gives what they can. Any amount is welcome.”