‘Beyond Illusion’ has a happy ending for Davi and Isadora and even Joaquim; see all the endings of the plot of 6 | Beyond the Illusion

May we not stop believing, fighting and loving. With this positive message, “Beyond the Illusion” came to an end this Friday, 08/19 , already missing. I miss the persistence of Davi (Rafael Vitti), who proved his innocence and fulfilled the dream of becoming a great magician and being happy with his great love, Isadora (Larissa Manoela). Missing Dorinha, who was disappointed, cried and now hopes for a new life.

Missing the couple Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) and Violeta (Malu Galli). I miss Matias (Antonio Calloni) and all the complexity of the ex-judge tormented by the death of his daughter Elisa (Larissa Manoela). I even miss Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) and her evil ways, ending in a tragic and unusual way. I also miss Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), who made a mistake, paid, redeemed himself and changed.

Then, wants to know everything that happened in the chapter that ended the story of “Beyond the Illusion”? Check it all out below! Emotion is free!

Davi (Rafael Vitti) got in trouble for not being able to open the locks after Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) sabotages his magic trick. And salvation came from where it was least expected. Seeing the hidden villain, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) understands the plot and runs to help Davi. Joaquim manages to break the glass of the aquarium, and the magician falls in a faint. Joaquim still does mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and saves his rival’s life!

“Thank you, Joaquim”, thanks Davi, when he learns from Isadora that Joaquim saved his life.

Feeling like a hindrance inside his own house, Matias (Antonio Calloni) decides to leave. The ex-judge writes a letter, takes his old toga and leaves for the lake.

“Loneliness hurts. And the pain is unbearable. It overflows through the eyes”, says the letter read by Leônidas (Eriberto Leão).

Giovanna (Roberta Gualda) and Lorenzo (Guilherme Prates) see the article that Bento (Matheus Dias) wrote in the newspaper about their still. The phone rings and it’s a man wanting to talk business.

“Your cachaça is pure gold”, praises the man, already in the meeting.

The man proposes partnership to Lorenzo and the opening of a still in Rio de Janeiro.

“All I need in this life is a change”, celebrates Lorenzo.

Mariana (Carol Romano) is completely satisfied with the society and friendship with Manuela (Mariah da Penha) at the bakery. And at home, she celebrates her success with her grandmother.

“Now I’m a businesswoman and I even have a real friend,” she says happily.

But, in fact, Mariana’s grandmother doesn’t exist. She’s just a skeleton in lady’s clothes…

When they miss Matias, everyone goes looking for him. Until Leonidas sees an empty boat and jumps into the water. There, he finds only the toga and screams in despair at not finding his friend. On the shore of the lake, Violeta (Malu Galli) cannot believe that this is the end of her husband…

“I can’t believe Matias did this…”

Happy with the deal he had just closed, Lorenzo looks for Bento to thank him for publishing the article that helped him.

“You took great care of the compliments. So much so that the goat arrived proposing that I set up a still there in the capital. I move to Rio at the end of the month. Thank you so much for everything you did.”

Bento then opens his arms and hugs Lorenzo. To complete, Letícia (Larissa Nunes) joins the two, sealing the peace between the old friends.

Prevented from playing ball for being a woman, Lucinha (Zu Vedovato) wins the chance to make the big dream come true. Onofre (Guilherme Silva) is invited to coach Campos’ new professional team, and she will be his assistant.

“Just being close to the ball makes me happy”, celebrates Lucinha.

“I will earn money with my greatest passion”, celebrates Onofre.

Party in family! Arminda (Carolina Dallarosa) marries Inácio (Ricky Tavares) while her grandmother, Santa (Arlete Salles), seals her union with Geraldo (Marcello Escorel). The young bride also announces that she will move with her now-husband to Rio de Janeiro, where they will found a new radio station!

“A toast to the future!”, proposes Inácio.

Iolanda (Duda Brack) fulfills her dream of starring in the play “Vestido de Noiva” and is given a standing ovation, including by her love, the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff). Director of the show, Margô (Marisa Orth) is also cheered by the audience and still conquers the heart of a Frenchman in the audience, to whom she reveals:

“I’m Brazilian and my real name is Margarida.”

Joachim showed that he is willing to do the right thing by saving David. And now he also wants to find his origins. After discovering that he was stolen by Úrsula, he turns to Margô to find out about his real parents. The artist shows him a picture of her pregnant mother, and behind it is her father’s name. Joaquim then goes to São Paulo after him.

“Alfredo Gomes? My name is Joaquin. I think I’m your son.”

The man gapes and hugs his son!

“God be praised! My son!

But not everyone can redeem themselves. This is the case with Ursula. The villain escapes from prison, but not from her fate. On the streets of Rio de Janeiro, she applies blows dressed as a gypsy. Until, when stealing popcorn from a child, she chokes, runs out of air and falls hard. Ursula dies of suffocation!

And going back to talking about good things, Violeta and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) seal their love by saying “yes” in church. After suffering a lot from unsuccessful marriages and forbidden romance, they will finally be happily ever after!

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte), Leônidas and baby Fernando will be happy far away, in Europe, where he will continue his medical studies.

“As soon as we finish the course, we come back. I’m going to take over the new psychiatric ward at the Campos hospital”, promises Leônidas.

After being banned from working by her ex-husband, Joaquim, Isadora, finally manages to succeed in her fashion studio. And the main client of the dressmaker “Dalva Miranda” is the first lady Darcy Vargas.

After serving her sentence in prison, Emília (Gaby Amarantos) makes a living singing for change in the streets of Rio de Janeiro. But luck smiles on her again, and she finds Arminda and Inácio and will be able to fulfill her dream of being successful.

“Will you be the queen of ‘Alô, Alô, Rio’ radio?”, Arminda will ask.

“Virgem Santa, if it’s a dream, don’t wake me up!”, celebrates the singer.

Euleta’s daughter: Euletinha

Davi, now a famous magician, will perform a great show in Campos. And the event brings together several characters and some surprises! Violeta and Eugênio, for example, appear with a girl. And do you know who she is?! The daughter the couple adopted.

“Eugênio always wanted to be a father, and as I could no longer have children, we opted for adoption”, says Violeta.

Joaquim found his father and now works with him in a fabric store. And guess what?! The shop is a weaving customer! What an irony of fate… But the boy is very happy in his new life.

Matthias did not die! He returns to Poços de Caldas, where the tragedy that killed Elisa happened, and becomes a wanderer. There, he stays closer to his daughter and visits her grave often. And he sings and dances for her…

“Hi, little girl, Daddy is back.”

The show of the now great magician Davi Jardim is a success! He is effusively applauded by all his friends present. But more than applause, he earned the right to be happy. Happily ever after with the woman he loves, Isadora, who is expecting a baby. At the end of the show, Dorinha delivers flowers to her great love, who kisses her belly. Live the life! Life the love…

“Don’t be sad! When a story ends, it’s time for a new one to begin.”

