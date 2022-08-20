BM asks for arrest of police suspects in the disappearance of young woman in São Gabriel

The Military Brigade (BM) requested the preventive detention of three military police officerss involved in the disappearance of 18-year-old Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, whose body was found this Friday afternoon in a pond in the town of Lava Pés. The young man had been missing for a week in São Gabriel after a BM approach. In addition to this precautionary measure, the PMs involved, a sergeant and two soldiers, had 16 years, 15 years and 6 years of service with the corporation. They were removed and are aggregated, that is, they are at the disposal of the investigation to determine the causes and responsibilities of the case.

The information on the arrest warrant was confirmed by the BM’s general commander, Colonel Claudio dos Santos Feoli, the BM’s Inspector General, Colonel Vladimir Luís Silva da Rosa, and the Secretary of Public Security, Vanius Cesar Santarosa, at a press conference. Also according to Feoli, “they are a sergeant and two soldiers”. They were removed from their posts, had their weapons taken away and are now aggregated. According to the investigation, the aggregation is done so as not to interfere with the control of the investigation of the facts in the police investigation. The result should be ready in thirty days.

The three also had their cell phones seized. “The institution does not accept procedural errors”, Feoli pointed out. The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the Public Ministry are following the case alongside the BM.

A resident of Guaíba, the young Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro was in town to do his mandatory military service in São Gabriel. The information indicates that the young man was approached on Avenida 7 de Setembro, in the Independência neighborhood, by three military police officers in the vehicle. Then he was not seen again until he was found in a pond this Friday.





