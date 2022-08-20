Bolsonaro says TRF-6 in Minas will speed up processes

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, during the installation ceremony of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), in Belo Horizonte, this Friday (19), that the new Court will accelerate the trial of cases.

In his speech, Bolsonaro recalled the steps for the implementation of the new court, from the design of the project, approval by Congress and presidential sanction.

“Fate wanted me to be the president who sanctioned the law for the creation of the TRF-6. A work that started back there to do justice not only with Minas, but with the entire Brazilian population, which will speed up its processes”, he said. “A long and difficult job, because we had a pandemic in the middle of the way, a Congress working largely virtually. With the approval of the project came the sanction, which, as you know, is not just my will, I have to be supported. But we went looking for alternatives to do that,” he added.

During the installation of the TRF-6, President Jair Bolsonaro highlighted that it is a great satisfaction to return to Minas Gerais, where he was reborn, and highlighted that the creation of the court does “justice not only with Minas, but with the entire Brazilian population that will have speed in the their processes”. pic.twitter.com/xUuQcTj80K — The Time (@otempo) August 19, 2022

The president stated that it was difficult to name the new judges who were sworn in. On the 11th, Bolsonaro published 17 of the 18 names that were assigned to the new court, part of them he had to choose from nominated lists.

“It’s always difficult for us to decide, because they were excellent names that made it to my list table. But fate wanted, and God enlightened us, that we nominate you, young judges, for this young TRF. I am sure that with peace in your heart, faith and love, you will distribute justice to all of our Brazil,” he said.

Bolsonaro apologized with the gifts he needed to leave after speaking because he needed to make a trip to São José dos Campos (SP) and thanked everyone.

“I thank God for my second life. You know it’s not easy (being president of the republic). But we have many people on our side, and all Powers are committed to making Brazil a better place. I say goodbye to you, apologizing, because I need to travel to São José dos Campos. But I want to thank you all, congratulate Minas Gerais, and ask God to enlighten you all, where, approximately, in 50 days, we will be deciding what we want for our Brazil.